Combine The Masked Singer with RuPaul's Drag Race, and you get RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, a new four-part series premiering April 23. The show features 12 mystery celebrities who, with the help of Drag Race winners Trixie Mattel, Alyssa Edwards, Monét X Change, and more, will transform into queens and sissy that walk for Ru and his fellow judges. Who's underneath the wigs? There's no official cast list yet, but fans have a few theories based on the show's trailer. Here are some of their best guesses.

Gus Kenworthy

Fans on Instagram are convinced that Olympic skier and American Horror Story actor Gus Kenworthy is the tattooed gentleman shown in the trailer. He appeared on All Stars Season 4 during Snatch Game and remains a devout fan of the show. He also clearly likes playing dress up, having transformed into all of the AHS: 1984 characters, so drag would be perfect for him.

Margaret Cho

Some fans also think they spotted actress and comedian Margaret Cho in the trailer. She appeared as a guest judge on Drag Race Season 3. "Slow it down, I think I saw Margaret Cho," one fan wrote in the YouTube comments. "I see that for her!" another responded. "Makes total sense she’d do the show."

Harry Styles

In an interview with Hits Radio in October 2019, shorty after the announcement of a potential celebrity Drag Race, Fleur East asked Styles if he'd be up for joining. “Potentially, yeah," the singer replied. "Why not?”

Vanessa Williams

Redditor @Unicorntamales thinks Vanessa Williams could be one of the contestants. "Vanessa Williams is an icon," the user wrote, pointing out that she was a guest judge on both Drag Race and All Stars.

Alex Newell

Another Reddit user guessed Glee and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist actor Alex Newell, who would certainly slay a lip-sync.

Nico Tortorella

Thanks to All Stars Season 4 winner Trinity the Tuck, Drag Race Season 10 guest judge and Younger star Tortorella has already undergone one drag makeover. Why not go all in?

Loni Love

Love is a a vocal fan of Drag Race and has appeared on Ru's talkshow, RuPaul, so she has the connections to make an appearance plausible.

Phoebe Robinson

Fans on Reddit think Robinson — one half of the podcast 2 Dope Queens — could be a contestant simply because she interviewed Alaska on her other podcast, Sooo Many White Guys, and spoke on a 2017 Drag Con panel.

Dustin Milligan

Redditors really did some digging for this one. Milligan, aka Ted on Schitt's Creek, is a huge fan of Nina West, who just so happens to be one of the mentors on Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

Billy Porter

There's really no reason why Porter shouldn't be on Secret Celebrity Drag Race. Just imagine what kind of looks he would turn out.