The Best Semi-Permanent Hair Dye Available In The UK

By Rebecca Fearn and Orla Pentelow
Changing up our hair colour is one of the easiest ways to get a new look and feel fresh. Whether you're a regular salon visitor or you like to dabble with more non-conventional shades at home, there are so many options out there now, most of which are easy, effective, and safe. The best way to try out a new look is to opt for a semi-permanent dye, which means all of the colour and none (or a lot less, anyway) of the commitment. Keep reading to discover the best semi-permanent hair dye available in the UK.

Given current circumstances and everyone’s inability to get to their usual salon, regular dyers might be turning to semi-permanent dyes to tide their tresses over until the end of the ongoing lockdown in the UK.

Bleach London even announced an innovative way to help guide us through the often tricky at-home hair dying with the launch of a series of virtual Hair Parties designed to operate like a 'digital salon'. Utilising the talent of the salon's top 20 stylists - who are facing the uncertainty of little work while we are all on lockdown and the physical salons are closed - the digital sessions will focus on individual guidance and colour choices from bottle blondes to rich brunettes. The first ‘Party’ last weekend featured a host of celebrity clients, including Georgia Jagger and PIxie Geldof, dyeing their own hair and answering questions on their own hair stories. Access to the next ‘salon’ is shared once customers purchase a product from the Bleach London online store.

Whether you are going all out with a fun, bright colour or are sticking to something a bit more traditional, there are some top tips you should stick to when using a semi permanent, or even temporary hair dye. First, always, always, do the patch test as advised on the packet. Even if you have always dyed your hair, it's worth double checking this specific dye will be ok and won't cause any unwanted allergic reactions. Next up, it's always helpful to have an extra pair of hands to help out, so where you can pull in the help of a friend/partner/flatmate/family member to do this, particularly if you have long or thick hair that will require a little more work. Finally, keep clothing protected and use gloves on your hands (these often come with the packet), especially when it comes to the brighter, bolder colours as you’re working with dye, afterall! In short, it's crucial to be careful and safe while applying any type of hair dye.

Now you know the rules, here are some of the best semi-permanent options.

Bleach London Rose Gold Super Cool Colour
£6.50
|
Bleach London
Bleach London does some of the very best semi permanent colour in the 'biz, and no colour is off limits. These dyes don't need to be left on for too long (up to 30 minutes), and wash out easily if you change your mind. My favourite is the Rose Gold dye, which offers the most amazing millennial pinky hue. If you love the colour, you can help to maintain it with the brand's pink shampoo and conditioner.
Crazy Color Semi-Permanent Hair Colour Cream
£3.99
|
Attitude Clothing
Crazy Colour's Semi-Perm products are some of the first I ever tried. They are fairly subtle, so I would recommend leaving them on a tiiiiny bit longer than it says on the bottle (please be careful though), and mixing it with more of an intense colour if you want more vibrancy. The formula is super conditioning, so hair won't feel dried out, and at under a fiver, these are a total steal.
L'Oreal Colorista Hair Makeup Grey Temporary Blonde Hair Colour
£6.99
|
Boots
The brand claims this one is "not a hair dye; it’s like makeup for your hair." Essentially, these fun colours are quick and easy ways to add an edge to your hair, but won't provide a super pigmented block colour. This grey version will allow you to get in on the silver hair trend without the long term commitment.
Josh Wood Colour Shade Shot Gloss Icy Blonde
£15
|
Boots
More of a booster than a hair dye, this is perfect for if your hair has gone a little brassy and needs brightening up. Perfect for blondes, this injects an icy tone to dulled down hair that is salon worthy. It's a little pricier, but the results are worth paying a bit more for.
L'Oreal Casting Creme Gloss Semi Permanent Hair Dye
£7
|
Boots
Casting Creme Gloss is one of the biggest semi perm bestsellers, and for good reason. The hazelnut protein in the formula ensures hair is left silky and nourished, and as it contains no ammonia, there is no weird smell after you've finished. This line is particularly good for brunettes and red heads.
KMS Style Color Smoky Lilac
£23
|
Look Fantastic
If you want hair just like Arianna Grande when she went full lavender at Coachella back in 2017, why not try this easy to use (and easy to wash out) spray? It's especially great for ponytails, as it gives a targeted spritz of colour.

