While no sheet set is truly pet-proof, some are better at hiding and repelling hair than others. The best sheets for dog hair will be tightly woven, low on static, easy to clean, and durable enough to handle your canine roomie.

When shopping for sheets, the most important factors to consider are fabric, thread count, and weave. Hair and fur cling less to materials that have a high thread count or a tight weave. Silk and linen are great hair-repellers, as is cotton when combined with a high thread-count (aka 600 or higher) and a smooth weave (look for percale or sateen). You'll want to avoid most synthetic materials, like polyester, as they're notorious for static-cling.

And while it may sound silly, it's not a bad idea to match your bedding to your dog. Dark hairs are less noticeable on black or navy blue sheets, while light hairs are better hidden on white or ivory sheets. And if your pup has a multicolor coat, opt for a neutral color, like gray or beige.

I scoured Amazon and read through hundreds of reviews to find the best sheets to share with your pup. All of my picks are machine-washable and come with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases (unless you go with a twin-size option, in which case you'll get one pillowcase). Read on to find your perfect set, and while you're at it, I suggest investing in a pet-friendly lint roller for quick touch-ups.

1 The Overall Best Sheets For Dog Hair Thread Spread Exotic Hotel Collection 100% Egyptian Cotton Sateen $50 Amazon See On Amazon Material: 100 percent Egyptian cotton sateen What's great about it: These 800-thread-count cotton sheets are just the right mix of soft and durable, making them a great choice for most people. The high thread count and sateen weave mean they're smooth to the touch and won't cling to hair or fur. As for the fitted sheet, it features a secure elastic and, for the queen size, will fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep. This cozy set comes in four colors: white, ivory, lilac, or dark gray. What fans say: "Super soft sheen to it and [it] does decrease the amount of dog hair that catches which is why I wanted it." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

2 The Most Durable Sheets Len Linum European Made Pure Linen Sheets Set $170 Amazon See On Amazon Material: 100 percent organic linen What's great about it: If you're looking for bedding that'll stand the test of time (and the test of your pup) these organic linen sheets are the way to go. While not as soft, linen is stronger than cotton and can absorb more moisture — plus, it's naturally hypoallergenic. These sheets are great at regulating temperature, letting you sleep comfortably year-round. With this set, you have six soft hues to choose from. For full- and queen-size sets, the fitted sheet offers 15 inches of depth, while the flat sheet is generous enough to tuck in at the bottom of the bed and fold down at the top. Expect a full lint trap after the first few times you put these through the dryer — this is normal and will lessen over time. The trade-off: Linen has a textured feeling that might not be for everyone. While these sheets won't feel as smooth as a set made of silk or high-quality cotton, reviewers attested that they get softer with every wash. What fans say: "If you're thinking of trying linen sheets, there is no need to go all out and purchase a $900 set. These sheets are well-made, good quality, and are perfectly snug and cozy while offering all the benefits of linen (extremely long lifespan, perfect for cool and hot sleepers, unsurpassed moisture-wicking quality, etc.)" Available sizes: Twin, Full, King, California King