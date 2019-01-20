The Best Sheets For Dog Hair
While no sheet set is truly pet-proof, some are better at hiding and repelling hair than others. The best sheets for dog hair will be tightly woven, low on static, easy to clean, and durable enough to handle your canine roomie.
When shopping for sheets, the most important factors to consider are fabric, thread count, and weave. Hair and fur cling less to materials that have a high thread count or a tight weave. Silk and linen are great hair-repellers, as is cotton when combined with a high thread-count (aka 600 or higher) and a smooth weave (look for percale or sateen). You'll want to avoid most synthetic materials, like polyester, as they're notorious for static-cling.
And while it may sound silly, it's not a bad idea to match your bedding to your dog. Dark hairs are less noticeable on black or navy blue sheets, while light hairs are better hidden on white or ivory sheets. And if your pup has a multicolor coat, opt for a neutral color, like gray or beige.
I scoured Amazon and read through hundreds of reviews to find the best sheets to share with your pup. All of my picks are machine-washable and come with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases (unless you go with a twin-size option, in which case you'll get one pillowcase). Read on to find your perfect set, and while you're at it, I suggest investing in a pet-friendly lint roller for quick touch-ups.
1The Overall Best Sheets For Dog Hair
Material: 100 percent Egyptian cotton sateen
What's great about it: These 800-thread-count cotton sheets are just the right mix of soft and durable, making them a great choice for most people. The high thread count and sateen weave mean they're smooth to the touch and won't cling to hair or fur. As for the fitted sheet, it features a secure elastic and, for the queen size, will fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep. This cozy set comes in four colors: white, ivory, lilac, or dark gray.
What fans say: "Super soft sheen to it and [it] does decrease the amount of dog hair that catches which is why I wanted it."
- Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
2The Most Durable Sheets
Material: 100 percent organic linen
What's great about it: If you're looking for bedding that'll stand the test of time (and the test of your pup) these organic linen sheets are the way to go. While not as soft, linen is stronger than cotton and can absorb more moisture — plus, it's naturally hypoallergenic. These sheets are great at regulating temperature, letting you sleep comfortably year-round.
With this set, you have six soft hues to choose from. For full- and queen-size sets, the fitted sheet offers 15 inches of depth, while the flat sheet is generous enough to tuck in at the bottom of the bed and fold down at the top. Expect a full lint trap after the first few times you put these through the dryer — this is normal and will lessen over time.
The trade-off: Linen has a textured feeling that might not be for everyone. While these sheets won't feel as smooth as a set made of silk or high-quality cotton, reviewers attested that they get softer with every wash.
What fans say: "If you're thinking of trying linen sheets, there is no need to go all out and purchase a $900 set. These sheets are well-made, good quality, and are perfectly snug and cozy while offering all the benefits of linen (extremely long lifespan, perfect for cool and hot sleepers, unsurpassed moisture-wicking quality, etc.)"
- Available sizes: Twin, Full, King, California King
3The Most Luxurious Sheets
Material: 100 percent mulberry silk
What's great about it: If you're less concerned with durability and just want something that looks beautiful and feels indulgent, these mulberry silk sheets are the softest of all options on this list. Like the linen sheets, they're naturally hypoallergenic and great at regulating your temperature. More importantly, the smooth surface means dog hair will slip right off.
What really sets these sheets apart from the other choices is how gentle they are on both skin and hair. If you find yourself struggling with dry skin or unwanted frizz, a top quality set of silk sheets, like this one, may be the answer to your troubles. It's available in 11 rich colors, and for a queen-size set, the fitted sheet works for mattresses up to 16 inches deep.
The trade-offs: While silk is the softest of the three materials featured in this round-up, it's also the most delicate. There's a chance the fabric could get snagged by your dog's nails.
What fans say: "Soft, smooth, lightweight, and yet they retain your body heat-but they're not hot ... I love them. I did not want to get out of bed. It may be a splurge, but I rationalized it like this-I'll pay a dollar a night to sleep on these sheets."
- Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.