For its versatility and easy cleanup, it’s hard to beat silicone, especially for baking. The best silicone bakeware is conveniently lightweight and inherently nonstick, so it’s no wonder it's a material that's increasingly popular in the kitchen. Yet, not all silicone kitchen items are created equal, so it's important to find pieces you can trust.

Look For Quality

Look for products that are only 100% food-grade silicone, without fillers or additives that could change its properties under heat. Products compliant to either FDA or European (LFGB) standards are proven safe to use with food (either standard is food-grade), though LFGB testing is a more comprehensive process with pricier products as a result.

In addition to looking for those approvals, one way to find out whether the silicone in question is high quality is with the pinch test. Just twist a flat surface on the item to pinch it; if you see white showing through, you’ll know that product is made with fillers, and if don’t, you’ll know it’s pure silicone. A notable exception to this rule is silicone baking mats. While you can find a 100% silicone baking mat, the higher-quality silicone baking mats have an internal fiberglass or nylon fiber mesh layer for improved heat distribution; but, remember, food will only touch the silicone layer.

Consider Versatility

Silicone can safely be used in a wide temperature range, which typically includes freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and oven use, but some bakeware can withstand greater temperatures. A safe bet is to choose a piece that can withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (or more) for versatility in baking.

Some silicone bakeware is also versatile enough for multiple uses. Muffin pans work as fun snack holders for toddlers, and a baking mat with marked spots for macarons is also helpful for spacing out meatballs.

With all this in mind, keep reading for the best silicone bakeware to add to your kitchen. All of the options here are highly rated on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Silicone Baking Mats Kitzini Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Silicone baking mats can conveniently replace parchment paper in your kitchen, and they have the added benefit of staying put thanks to the heavier weight. They're also reusable, nonstick, and dishwasher safe. This two-pack of mats from Kitzini is similar to the original silicone mat by Silpat — with a fiberglass core wrapped in food-grade, FDA-certified silicone — but at a more affordable price point. The 0.75-millimeter thick mats can withstand freezing temperatures and up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This set of two mats includes one with a blue border and another with a red border so you can dedicate one to savory foods and one to sweets. Rounded corners on these mats allow for easier placement and removal in a baking sheet, and this pick has an impressive 4.8-star rating with more than 4,000 reviews. A helpful review: “[...] I use them as a liner for baking sheets, but they are also great for rolling out pie dough and transferring it to the pan, etc. The Kitzini sheets are thicker than our old ones and have a fiberglass reinforcement, making them sturdier. They are very easy to clean - wipe down with a soft sponge, dry, and you're done. I've seen similar sheets in stores for quite a bit more [...]"

2. The Best Silicone Muffin Cups Silicone Muffin Pan & Cupcake Set $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These silicone muffin pans are made of 100% food-grade, LFGB-approved silicone and they pass the pinch test according to the manufacturer and photos. The set comes with two pans: one for 12 regular muffins and one for 24 mini muffins. Plus, there are also 12 silicone baking cups included. This highly rated set is safe to use in the microwave, oven, and dishwasher, and they're also safe to use in -104 to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. Reviewers commented that they're super easy to clean and they love how baked goods pop right out of the cups. A helpful review: “Bought these to replace some old muffin tins I had. It was so nice in comparison to the metal ones, not struggling to clean or remove the baked goods! These make life so much simpler!”

3. The Best Round Silicone Cake Pan Mrs. Anderson’s Baking Round Cake Pan (9 Inch) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Never have a cake stick to your pan again with this round silicone cake pan. It's made of 100% European food-grade silicone that passes the pinch test, according to one reviewer. The pan's sturdy design means it can stand on its own but it's also flexible enough to pop food out. You can use this pan in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This highly rated pick is also available as a 9-inch square cake pan for brownies or square cakes. A helpful review: “I've been looking for this pan for quite a while and couldn't find it in any of the local stores (Walmart, Target, Bed Bath and Beyond etc) so I decided to check Amazon, luckily they had it in stock. Hands down this THE BEST PAN EVER!!!![...]”

4. The Best Silicone Bundt Pan Aokinle Silicone Fluted Round Cake Pan (9.45 Inches) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Bundt pans, with their intricate fluted patterns, are notorious for stuck-on cake. But baking with the best silicone bundt pan on Amazon can help you easily pop out beautiful cakes (unlike with metal versions). This bake mold is made of 100% European food-grade silicone (that's also FDA-approved) and is "pinch test" approved, according to the brand. It can withstand temperatures from -104 to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, making it dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe. A helpful review: “Works 1000 times better than a metal pan. Since it's silicone it moves a lot which can be a little tricky when moving from counter to oven with batter in it. Bakes considerably better than metal pans. Grease sides well and I highly recommend making Kentucky Butter cake in it."

5. The Best Silicone Loaf Pan SILIVO Bread Loaf Pan (8.9 inches x 3.7 inches) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon A silicone loaf pan is a staple for easy baking of quick breads, meatloaves, casseroles, cakes, and more, and this one from SILIVO is made of 100% food-grade silicone that meets FDA standards. It's safe to use in the microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven from -20 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The loaf pan measures 8.9 by 3.7 by 2.5 inches, and it also comes in a two-pack, and as a four-pack of mini loaf pans. Reviewers love this pick for its size, high quality, ease of use, and nonstick properties. A helpful review: “I was used to using the high quality metal pans so was skeptical of the silicone ones, boy do i regret putting off purchase. This loaf pan produced a beautiful loaf that was nicely browned. It was sturdy enough to move to and from the oven. The loaf just popped out and cleanup was a breeze, why didn't I purchase these 50 years ago when I started baking.”

6. The Best Silicone Spatulas Hotec Silicone Spatula Set (5 Pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This five-piece silicone spatula set includes one small spatula, one small spoon-style spatula, one medium spatula spreader/knife, one large spatula, and one large spoon-style spatula. The seamless, one-piece, easy-to-clean design is what sets this pick apart from other silicone sets with wooden handles (which can create hard-to-reach areas for cleaning). This set is made of 100% food-grade silicone to FDA standards. They're dishwasher-safe and also safe to use in -104 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Silicone spatulas are great for baking, thanks to their nonstick qualities, and they're also a safe heatproof option for cooking in nonstick pots and pans without scratching them. Choose from a set in red or black. A helpful review: “Great product for a great price. This set of spatulas features every size and shape I need. The silicone is sturdy but flexible and is highly durable. It seems like these will last a long time. Really happy with my purchase!”

7. A Pair Of Silicone Baking Mats For Perfectly Shaped & Spaced Treats Silicone Macaron Baking Mat (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon The outlines on each of these silicone baking mats make it easy to pipe out perfect macarons, but they’re also helpful for spacing out cookie dough or meatballs. They're made of food-grade silicone to FDA standards with fiberglass cores, and each one fits in a standard half-sheet pan. These highly rated mats are safe to use in temperatures ranging from -40 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. A helpful review: “My grandson was in a French dessert baking contest and was assigned macarons. I ordered the Silicone macaron baking mats, and they were perfect in making consistently shaped/sized macarons. He took 1st place! Great quality product and very easy clean-up. I will use the mats for baking or oven roasting in the future.”