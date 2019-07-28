If you're anything like me, you want your bedsheets to feel like lying on a fluffy bed of clouds — if they're not soft, it doesn't matter how amazing they are. However, if you want the best soft sheets, you'll need to consider a few different factors:

Fabric: One of the biggest factors impacting softness is the type of material the sheets are made out of. Generally speaking, cotton and silk tend to be softest, though certain microfibers and polyesters can work, too. If you opt for cotton, choose one that's 100 percent cotton rather than a blend. Weave: In addition to the type of fabric you choose, the way that it's woven can make a difference, too. With cotton sheets, there are two main types of weaves — percale and sateen. The latter, which weaves one vertical thread per every four horizontal threads, usually feels silkier and has more of a sheen to it than your standard "one over, one under" percale weave. Thread count: Contrary to popular belief, higher thread counts don't always mean better quality sheets. However, if you go with a sateen weave, it does often make a difference. While percale weaves typically don't have enough density for it to matter, if you go with sateen styles. you'll want a higher thread count

Now that you have a better understanding of what qualities make up the best soft sheets, check out some of my favorite options that I've gathered below.

1. The Overall Best Mellanni Striped Bed Sheet Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: With more than 53,600 reviews on Amazon, these top-rated bedsheets are among the most popular products on Amazon, period. They're made from a durable polyester microfiber that's super soft, according to reviewers. On top of that, the breathable material is hypoallergenic, and they're fully machine-washable. They come in 38 colors and, as a bonus, they're reasonably priced, too. What fans say: "Literally the softest sheets I’ve ever felt!!!!!" Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

2. The Runner-Up: These 100 Percent Cotton Sheets Thread Spread 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets $55 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Cotton is always a good bet if you're looking for extra soft bed sheets. This high-quality sheet set has more than 1,300 reviews, with fans gushing over how soft they are. Made with 100 percent Egyptian cotton and a silky sateen weave, the sheets are hypoallergenic, lightweight, breathable, and eco-friendly to boot. What fans say: "They are the softest and quietest sheets we have ever had. They washed well and have a luxurious feel about them." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

3. The Best Sheets For Hot Sleepers Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set $38 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're one of those people who wakes up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat, these soft cooling sheets will be your best friend. Unlike many cooling sheets, which tend to be scratchy and rough, these deliver a great mixture of softness and breathability. The combination comes from their polyester-microfiber construction that wicks moisture while keeping the air circulating. Hypoallergenic and machine-washable, they come in six sizes and a handful of soft colors. What fans say: "They are EXTREMELY comfortable and soft. They are also very cool. My husband doesn't believe in 'cool' sheets because he sleeps very hot - he wakes up sweaty more often that not, usually - but he exclaimed last night that these sheets are very cool. He has not complained of sweating at all since we switched to these sheets, 2 weeks ago." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

4. The Warmest Sheets Great Bay Home Extra Soft 100% Turkish Cotton Flannel Sheet Set $41 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Ideal for winter months — or for folks who simply like their beds extra cozy — these soft flannel sheets are exceptionally warm and toasty. Made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, they offer a loose weave that's warm yet ultra-breathable. And at 150 grams per square meter, they're durable yet still lightweight. The hypoallergenic selection come in tons of sizes and eight cute patterns. What fans say: "They are so comfortable and soft! So much so I got another set with another print! Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

5. The Best Splurge ElleSilk Mulberry Silk Sheet $228 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Made from pure mulberry silk, this top-grade silk sheet makes you feel like you're swimming in softness. It only comes as a single flat sheet, but that alone is enough to convert your sleep experience into a bubble of heavenly luxury. The sheet features a thread count of 600 with high-end 22-momme weight. (For reference, the average "high quality momme" is 12 to 19). The fabric is hypoallergenic and great for your skin and hair. The luxury doesn't come cheap — one sheet alone costs more than $200 — but if you're looking to spoil yourself, this is a fantastic way to do it. What fans say: "This is so super smooth and silky ... Luxurious for sure!" Available sizes: Twin, Full/Double, Queen, King/California King

6. The Best Organic Sheets DTY Bedding Organic Bamboo Bed Sheet Set $130 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Whether you have sensitive skin or you just want to be more eco-conscious, these soft organic bedsheets offer a solid blend of comfort and durability. They're made from 100 percent organic bamboo viscose that's naturally soft and woven with a strong, 320 thread count. What's more, the lightweight, hypoallergenic fabric is thermo-regulating, so it wicks moisture during the night, preventing you from getting hot and sweaty. The fitted sheet has 16-inch pockets to accommodate mattress toppers, plus a snug elastic band to keep it in place. What fans say: "They are incredibly soft and almost silky feeling without being slippery. They don't wrinkle coming out of the dryer like the others did. They fit the mattress and pillows perfectly. I think it would be hard to find sheets of this quality for a better price - highly recommend!" Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King