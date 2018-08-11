When you're traveling, the last thing you want to worry about is a malfunctioning suitcase slowing you down — and that's why it's so important to invest in some of the best spinner luggage before you embark on your trip.

Opting for a spinner suitcase over a traditional two-wheel bag can help you avoid the extra time and effort spent dragging a suitcase behind you everywhere you go. But not all spinner suitcases are created equal, so you'll first want to ask yourself a few questions: How much space will you need? What's your budget? Do you prefer hardside luggage or softside luggage? Armed with those answers, you just need the best options.

To help inform your choice, I've outlined three quality picks, below. These include a variety of sizes, styles, and prices. So, whether you're looking for the best lightweight luggage for international travel, a roomy carry-on that's still stylish, or cheap luggage sets, you'll be sure to find a spinner suitcase that meets your needs, here. When you're strolling through the airport with one of these lightweight, easy-to-maneuver suitcases in tow, you'll thank yourself for taking the time to search for top-notch luggage ahead of time — trust me.

1 The Best Hardside Spinner Suitcase Amazon Kenneth Cole REACTION Out Of Bounds Upright Suitcase $60 Amazon Buy Now The measurements: 14.5 x 8.5 x 21.8 inches The features: The Kenneth Cole REACTION Upright Suitcase is the top pick for a smaller-sized, hardside spinner suitcase. This lightweight-yet-sturdy option has four spinner wheels for complete, 360-degree movement over any surface. It also features top and side handles, a retractable handle, and a fully-lined interior with a large zippered compartment. The protective outer shell and roomy interior make this a great choice as both a carry-on and checked bag. Plus, it's available in 12 vibrant color options and boasts 2,000 reviews on Amazon. What fans say: "This was my first carry-on to have four-way wheels, and what a huge difference that makes when moving through long security lines. It glides well in all directions. The outer shell seems impervious to scratches. Best of all, it is light and flexible — the zipper band has some stretch to it that allows for returning with extra "stuff" a bit easier. I highly recommend this piece."

2 The Best Softside Spinner Suitcase Amazon Travelpro Maxlite 4 Spinner Suitcase $93 Amazon Buy Now The measurements: 21.2 x 8 x 14 inches The features: If you prefer softside luggage, you'll love the Maxlite 4 by Travelpro. Specifically made to be lightweight and easy to transport, this option weighs just under 6 pounds and can expand up to 2 inches if you need to pack extra stuff. Like the option above, it has four, 360-degree spinner wheels for easy movement as well as various interior zippered compartments for added storage. It has a contoured grip on the extendable handle with two height options for even more customized comfort. The soft outer fabric is durable and water- and stain-resistant, so you can trust it to hold up to wear and tear. (It's small enough to fit most carry-on requirements, but always check with your airline first.) What fans say: "Very lightweight and holds a ton.The wheels are fantastic. I rolled them in mud, pebbles, concrete, carpet, metal, and snow. It's durable, and the zippers are not the cheap kind. Flew international with it many times, zero complaints."