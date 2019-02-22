When picking out stainless steel mixing bowls, it's important to select a set made with premium, high-grade material. For the uninitiated, the "grade" refers to how strong the steel is and how well it resists heat. The best stainless steel mixing bowls are typically made of 304-grade stainless steel, also referred to as 18/8 or 18/10 (a number that signals the composition of chromium and nickel).

For bowls that are built to last, you'll want to avoid stainless steel in the 400 or 200 series, as it's more susceptible to corrosion and rusting. With 304-grade stainless steel, you can be confident you're getting bowls that are durable, lightweight, and long-lasting.

In addition to evaluating the grade of stainless steel, it's also helpful to look for qualities that make mixing easier. A wide design with plenty of room to stir or toss will help with this, as will curled rims or any other type of lip. A flat bottom is also a big plus, as it adds extra stability and prevents the bowls from sliding all over the place while you're trying to stir. For added convenience, you may even want mixing bowls that come with lids, handles, or silicone bottoms.

Below, is a list of the best mixing bowls on Amazon — all of which feature a flat-bottom design and are made from premium 304-grade stainless steel. They're arranged from the largest quantity set to the smallest, so you can easily find just what you need.

1 The Best Six-Bowl Set ChefLand Non Slip Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls $29 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For everything you could need all in one set, this six-piece stainless steel mixing bowl option offers a variety of sizes, ranging from 3/4 to 8 quarts. The stackable bowls are especially wide, with plenty of room for effortless mixing and curled rims to give you a good grip. They also feature a flat, silicone bottom, so they won't slide around while you mix. The only downside is this set does not come with lids. What fans say: "I LOVE these bowls!! The best part is the rubberized bottoms. I didn’t think this would be a huge deal, but it is amazing!! Especially if you have young children trying to make cookies with you."

2 The Best Five-Bowl Set Luvan 18/10 304 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids $25 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If lids are more important to you than having an extra bowl, this five-piece mixing bowl set is a perfect choice. Not only are the bowls high quality, but they're also freezer- and dishwasher-safe. The extra-wide rims make them easy to handle and pour without any mess. As for the plastic lids, they're BPA-free and leak-proof, though they do need to be hand-washed. What fans say: "These are a nice size and are a handsome set of mixing bowls. Lightweight and sturdy, these were a great replacement for our glass bowls, which were heavy, wide, and boring. These take up less space, are easier to manage while washing (not as heavy) and since we store them on a higher shelf, easy to put away since they are light!"

3 The Best Three-Bowl Set AVACRAFT 18/10 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set With Lids $36 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This stainless steel mixing bowl set is designed for smooth kitchen prep. The flat bottom features sturdy silicone, and inside the bowls, you'll find measurement markers in both liters and quarts for easy mixing. The bowls are safe for the dishwasher and freezer, while the airtight lids are BPA-free. But the two best features are probably the spout and the generous handle on each bowl, which together makes it easy to get a precise pour without any spills. What fans say: "Love these bowls. I bought a set for myself and a set for my daughter and mother for Christmas. They both also love these bowls. They have tight spill proof lids, non skid bottoms, handles and a pour spout. They are heavy stainless steel, thicker than another brand I previously purchased as a gift. Perfect! I highly recommend."