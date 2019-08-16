Bustle

The Best Stick Foundations That Are Travel-Friendly & Super Easy To Use

By Rebecca Fearn

Real talk: up until a couple of years ago, I really really hated stick foundations. I thought they were chalky, drying and tacky on skin, and there wasn't a single one around I would actually recommend. Fast forward to now, and I love a good stick formula. The product that ultimately changed my mind was the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick, which not only provided great coverage, but promoted a glow I usually associate with liquid foundations. These best stick foundations are all winners in my eyes, however.

So why should you try a stick foundation? Let's start with the obvious: they are hella easy to use. Seriously, all you need to do is apply them like a crayon all over the face and buff them in (I recommend using a highly dense buffing brush to effectively blend everything in). It literally takes less than a minute to do, making the humble stick ideal for busy mornings or, well, the lazy among us. They are also relatively mess and fuss-free. While liquids can spill and kind of go everywhere, sticks are solid, both in texture and in reliability.

But arguably the very best thing about stick foundations is that they are incredibly travel friendly. If you have limited liquid allowance while travelling by air, a stick is a great alternative that won't take up crucial space. As mentioned, they are also totally mess free, so you won't have to faff around while travelling, particularly if you are on a tight schedule.

I have really grown to love stick foundations, and there are so many amazing options now both from higher end brands and drug store brands. I have tried a fair few, and have selected my absolute favourites, which you can now read about below. You're welcome!

Clinique - 'Chubby In The Nude' Stick Foundation
£26
|
Debenhams
Probably the best thing about this stick is the sheer size of it. Perfect for the lazy among us, a few swipes across the face will cover all of your skin, and thanks to to creamy formula, it's easy to then quickly buff and blend in. Essentially, this is probably the easiest in the bunch to start with if you're a stick newbie.
Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick
£62
|
Net-A-Porter
If a sheer base is your vibe, opt for this stick, which promotes a healthy, lit-from-within glow and has a light-medium coverage. The formula is completely vegan, and features some super hydrating ingredients to keep skin feeling nourished, including Coconut Oil, Berryflux Vita and Vegetable-derived Squalane. And just *look* at that packaging; from the millennial pink tube to the magnetised lid, it's certainly the prettiest of the bunch.
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick
£42
|
Cult Beauty
This one offers the best level of coverage out of any stick foundation I have previously tried. In fact, this was the product that convinced me not all stick formulas were the devil. It's super creamy, can be built up, and comes in a good range of shades to suit a variety of skin tones.
Revlon PhotoReady Insta-Fix Foundation,
£3.99
|
Amazon
A great budget option if you're keen to dip your toe into the foundation stick pool, this provides a good level of coverage thanks to its pigmentation. As it leaves a slightly matte finish on the skin, it is probably better for normal to oily skin types, rather than those who are on the dry side.
Milk Makeup Flex Foundation Stick
£32
|
Cult Beauty
The newest of the bunch, this stick is quickly becoming a solid favourite of mine (no pun intended). It provides a really impressive level of coverage, while having a slightly glowy finish, which are my two must-haves in a foundation. It comes in 35 shades, which is really quite good for a stick formula, and the packaging is insanely chic, I'm sure you will agree.