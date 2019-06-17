Bustle

The Best Supermarket Workout Clothes To Stock Up On, Because Gym Wear Can Be Budget-Friendly

By Lauren Sharkey
F&F

Thankfully for people who prioritise comfort, the athleisure market is still huge. But more and more brands are muscling in on the action, resulting in some rather expensive gym looks. So where do you go if you don't want to spend a fortune on your exercise gear-slash-everyday wear? You could go to the high street, but even that can be a little costly for basic essentials. Instead, why not try the supermarket for your workout clothes?

Sainsbury's Tu, Tesco's F&F, and Asda's George are the three main places to head toward. Not only do they have a banging range of prints silhouettes, they also boast some of the best prices on the market. Thanks to these companies, it is possible to source a full workout outfit for between £20 and £30.

In 2017, the Daily Mail road-tested supermarket activewear to see how it really compared to its more expensive counterparts. The reviewer appeared pleasantly surprised. "These are far better than my Nike pair," she said, referring to a pair of £12 leggings from Asda. The Telegraph also gave a thumbs up to a sports bra sold at Tesco.

As time has progressed, supermarket gym wear has only gotten better. With striking prints, breathable fabrics, and specialised designs for everything from yoga to cycling, you needn't look anywhere else.

1. A Pop Of Colour

Pink Palm Burnout Cross Back Top
£10
|
Asda
This summery top won't look out of place on the treadmill or on your post-workout coffee stop. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

2. A Lively Print

Active Multicoloured Geometric Cropped Leggings
£7
|
Sainsbury's
With a cropped length, playful print, and breathable fabric, these leggings will have you reaching your marathon goals in no time. Available in UK size 8 to 26.

3. The Classic Piece

Active Black Cycling Shorts
£10
|
Sainsbury's
Although cycle shorts are an actual fashion trend now, they're still an essential part of workout wear. You can't go wrong with this classic black pair. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

4. A Cool Alternative

Printed Racer Back Sports Crop Top
£8
|
Asda
This creative print is teamed with George's Dri-More technology which is specifically designed to keep you cool all workout long. Available in UK size S to XL; equivalent to a UK 8 to 22.

5. A Fierce Choice

Leopard Print Leggings
£16
|
Tesco
Take a walk on the wild side with these fierce yet subtle leopard print leggings. Unfortunately, you can no longer buy Tesco's F&F range online, but you should be able to find it in your local store. Usually available in UK size 6 to 22.

6. An Everyday Tee

Blue Activewear T-Shirt
£12
|
Tesco
Sometimes, all you want is a simple T-shirt to get you through that class (and entire day if you're feeling exhausted afterwards). This striped design is that T-shirt. Pick up in a Tesco store in a UK size 6 to 22.

7. A Fresh Cover-Up

Active Lime Green Space Dye Hoodie
£18
|
Sainsbury's
For chilly mornings, throw on this lightweight jacket. Its neon hue is even bang on trend. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

8. For A Peaceful Workout

Black Ultimate Sports Yoga Pants
£10
|
Asda
Trying to reignite an old yoga habit? Let these comfy trousers take you straight to class. Available in UK size S to XXL; equivalent to a UK 6 to 28.

9. The Summer Top

Triangle Print Sports Bra
£12
|
Tesco
Pair this striking sports bra with pink, black, or navy leggings for the ultimate gym look. Find in your local Tesco store in a UK size 6 to 22.

Remember: the above is just a selection of what supermarkets have to offer. There's plenty more to feast your eyes on the next time you do your food shop.