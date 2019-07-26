For a convenient way to cook while saving both time and money, the best toaster ovens under $100 are a great way to go. These space-saving countertop appliances can cook up a wide variety of dishes from simple toast to baking cookies to even making pizza. They’re especially great when you’re cooking small portions or to use on hot days when you don’t want to turn on your much larger traditional oven.

When you’re shopping for the best toaster oven, consider the oven’s size, and it’s versatility. If you are only cooking for one or two people, a small oven will save you a lot of space. However, if you have multiple housemates or want to cook larger items like chicken or pizza, you’ll need a larger oven. For the larger ones, consider whether you'd use accessories or features like baking pans and adjustable racks.

Some models even include powerful convection fans that circulate warm air for faster heating. These toaster ovens can even be a substitute for a microwave that offers nearly the same reheating speed but a crispier result. For easy cleanup and maintenance, you’ll also want a toaster oven with a crumb tray. Other features to consider include digital display and timer settings.

If you’re searching for some worthy budget-friendly options, here are four of the best toaster ovens under $100 on Amazon. All of these top-rated countertop appliances have the features and accessories to help you cook great meals in less time.

1. The Overall Best Toaster Oven Under $100 Black + Decker Countertop Convection Toaster Oven $63 | Amazon See On Amazon The Black + Decker countertop convection toaster oven is a top pick among Amazon users that's versatile and easy to clean. Toast six slices of bread, bake cookies, reheat, broil, and even make your own 12-inch pizza. It also features easy one-touch digital display controls for precise temperature control and a 120-minute timer. There is a removable crumb tray, too. Some customers also found the convection cooking enough to replace their microwaves. "My new apartment didn’t have a microwave, so when I moved in I made the decision to go with a small convection oven. I’ll never go back to a microwave," one review says. What fans say: “This toaster does it all and is well worth the counter space. It is easy to use, and the digital display is really nice for the price.”

2. The Best Toaster + Oven In-One Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 Countertop Oven $80 | Amazon See On Amazon To save countertop space, the Hamilton Beach two-in-one countertop oven is a good option. This 2-in-1 combo toaster and oven has an extra-wide top slot for toasting bread or bagels and two rack positions. There’s a handy toast shade selector to help you find your perfect level of toasting. You can also make a variety of baked dishes and recipes. With its roomy interior, you can even make a 9-inch pizza. There’s also a stay-on setting for easy batch cooking ideal for baking cookies. And it has an automatic shutoff and a timer that can be set up to 60 minutes, as well as a removable crumb tray. Plus, a baking pan is included for making toasted sandwiches and more. What fans say: "Ideal for baking small batches, toasting the largest slices of bread, making a personal pan pizza, garlic bread, etc. I love this on summer days when we need to cook something small and don't want to heat up the oven for 25 minutes then bake for 10, etc. Heats up the entire kitchen. Instead, bake in the toasted oven - no preheating. And, yea, it has the classic "ding" when it's complete.”

3. The Best Full-Size Toaster Oven Under $50 Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster Oven $45 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for something for under $50, the Hamilton Beach stainless steel four-Slice toaster oven is budget-friendly with plenty of options. This toaster oven has an attractive stainless steel design and can reheat, toast, broil, and bake. There's also a 30-minute timer and two rack positions for making a variety of different dishes. Plus, this affordable toaster oven is large enough to cook a 9-inch pizza. For under $50, it’s a great deal. What fans say: “This is a very nice toaster oven. It works very well in toasting all kinds of breads to very light or dark, however I would like it. Plus it also has a bagel feature which I've never had before and boy that works very well. I also tried baking some Italian sausages, wow I was impressed how well they came out. I even baked a very nice sweet potato pie in this toaster oven for Thanksgiving, very impressive! It surpassed what I thought it would do. This oven is bigger than my other one and I like it, with the room, I can do a lot of things, as big as it is, it really doesn't take that much space on my counter-top, very nice.”