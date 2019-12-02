If you thought you already did all of the discounted vacation shopping that you could this holiday season, you'll be pleasantly surprised to learn that Travel Tuesday is a a thing and the savings have only just begun. Maybe you got a new luggage set or passport holder from a department store on Black Friday, and some new resort threads online for Cyber Monday, but the best Travel Tuesday deals will make a dent where it really counts: with airfare and hotels. Of course it's nice to save on travel essentials and accessories, but the biggest travel expense is usually the actual travel part, so saving on flights can be the difference between a vacation that sets you back and a vacation that you can actually enjoy.

According to Molly Fergus, vice president and general manager of TripSavvy, Travel Tuesday is the result of a few trends in the travel world. "Historically, after the Thanksgiving travel frenzy, airlines have discounted flights to convince procrastinators to make winter travel plans. Secondly, Tuesday is frequently considered the cheapest day to purchase airline flights." Together these two facts contributed to the genesis of the holiday in 2017, and since then, momentum has caught on and more deals have been offered. Aka, Fergus says "it's a great day to snag travel deals." Here are some of the best deals to check out this Travel Tuesday, especially if you're planning on getting out of town for the holidays.

Travel Booking Site Sales

Shutterstock

Priceline

This sale runs through January, so take your time browsing for the perfect deal. There are over 20 million email codes being sent out to those who are signed up for Priceline's emails, so sign up for that ASAP!

Hopper

On Travel Tuesday, Hopper is featuring deals with partnering airlines that include low prices and even cash back on deals that are booked round-trip. Check out Hopper on Travel Tuesday to browse through deals with partners like Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines.

Travel Tours

Shutterstock

EF Ultimate Break Tours

Education First (EF) Ultimate Break is a travel company for travelers between the ages of 18 and 29. They organize all-inclusive tour-driven group trips with financing options, ranging from one week to two months at a time, all over the world. On Travel Tuesday and through Friday, Dec. 6, they're offering up to $1,000 off on select trips. Here are some of their most impressive Travel Tuesday sales: $1000 off the New Backpackers Europe (49 Days, 21 Cities), $750 off Ultimate Europe (35 Days, 14 Cities), $600 off Grand Tour of Europe (30 Days, 12 Cities), $750 off European Summer (35 Days, 15 Cities), $400 off The Greek Islands (11 Days, 4 Cities), $300 off Grand Tour of Ireland (9 Days, 4 Cities), $300 off Germany, Italy & Switzerland (10 Days, 4 Cities), and $300 off Cruise Croatia (12 Days, 7 Cities).

Go Ahead Tours

You can save up to $1,100 on educational tours around the world on Travel Tuesday. There are 30 tours featuring Travel Tuesday sales on Go Ahead Tours, with flexible departure dates for 2020.

Intrepid Travel

Book an Intrepid Travel tour departing in 2020 and save 20% on Travel Tuesday. From biking, to hiking, to camping and hotel tours, there's a wide rang of ways to experience travel with this tour group, all over the world.

Airlines

Shutterstock

Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus is offering $100 off round-trip economy tickets and $200 off round trip business class seats from the U.S. and Canada to Europe on Travel Tuesday, so long as you're traveling between January 1 and March 8, 2020.

Alaska Airlines

Get a one-way Alaska Air ticket from Los Angeles to San Jose for $29, a one-way ticket from Seattle to New York for $114, a one-way ticket from California to Hawaii for $129, and so much more. Alaska Air is featuring tons of epic sales on Travel Tuesday, for travel dates between Jan. 7 and March 11.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS)

Find round-trip fares on SAS between the U.S. and Europe for as low as $349. The sale ends on Travel Tuesday and travel dates must be between Jan. 8 and May 14, 2020.

Southwest Airlines

Get yourself some one-way Southwest fares starting at $49 for domestic travel dates between Dec. 16 and May 20. The sale ends on December 5.

Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific round-trip economy and premium economy class fares for flights in Asia-Pacific network are up to 70% off on Travel Tuesday. To cash in, your tickets must be between the dates: Jan. 1 and May 15, 2020.

JetBlue Airways

You'll find one-way fares starting at $39 on JetBlue on Travel Tuesday. Flight restrictions are holidays and travel dates outside of December 10 through February 13.

Spirit Airlines

You can find one-way fares starting at $56 on Spirit Airlines if you're traveling before the end of February. Sale ends at midnight on Travel Tuesday.

Packages

Shutterstock

CheapCaribbean.com

CheapCaribbean’s Travel Tuesday Sale features up to 70% off packages on the site, plus bonus savings when you use the promo codes: TRAVEL100 and TRAVEL175. Travel dates are Jan. 2 to Dec 12, 2020.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line

This cruise line has a full Cyber Week deal featuring BOGO 60% off, and up to $300 in extra savings savings.

Hotels

ShutterStock

Hotel Tonight

When you use code HTDEAL25 on the Hotel Tonight app you can save 25% on Dec. 3 only!

Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels (San Francisco, Chicago, and Dallas) are featuring a a month-long 30 percent-off deal for stays between December 2 and New Year's Day.

Radisson Hotels

Save 25% on weekend stays in the U.S. and Canada through the end of 2020 when you book on the Radisson website on Travel Tuesday.

Dream Hotel Group

Score up to 50 percent-off stays at Dream Hotel properties (Dream Hotels, Time Hotels and Unscripted Hotels collections) when you use the code: 50CYBER. What's more, Dream Hotel Group will donate $5 per booking to NO MORE, an organization dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault. Sale ends on December 5 and travel dates must be before Nov. 30, 2020.

IHG Hotels

IHG, aka one of the biggest hotel companies in the world, is offering savings of at least 20 percent-off hotel rooms through December 17, so long as you're traveling before May 31. You can get an additional five to ten percent off if you book before December 6, so don't wait.

If the deal you were hoping for wasn't listed, remember to check individual websites of your favorite travel companies, airlines, and booking agencies on Tuesday to see if any last minute sales have been added.

Expert:

Molly Fergus, vice president and general manager of TripSavvy