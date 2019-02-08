It appears that the obsession with true crime won't be going away any time soon, especially not in 2019. The year's started off with two big features on one of true crime's most notorious figures: Ted Bundy. While it may seem morbid on the surface, you can't deny the draw and allure of these kind of stories. They're an opportunity to pry inside some of the most depraved minds in order to try and discover a motive that explain their heinous acts. But, with true crime, we often find that there actually isn't one — the crimes committed are mysteriously and terrifyingly motiveless. That is certainly the case with some of the stories told in the best true crime podcasts to listen to in 2019.

If you want a podcast that's as creepy as it is gripping, then this list should have you covered. These podcasts will give you an insight into some of modern history's most famous (and infamous) crimes, as well as some you'll be sorta glad you hadn't heard of before. These stories are bound to get inside your head and stay with you long after you've stopped listening.

From this list, you can pick and choose which stories you're interested, as it's got everything from the case of a deadly doctor to a teenager who learns that her dad's a serial killer. Plus, there's a couple of less scary options in there for those who don't want to be left too spooked. Happy investigating.

1 'Happy Face' From the makers of How Stuff Works comes Happy Face, the podcast hosted by Emmy-nominated crime correspondent Melissa Moore. Moore also happens to be the daughter of the notorious "Happy Face" serial killer, Keith Jesperson, who raped and murdered eight women in the 1990s, according to the BBC. Moore's podcast not only investigates Jesperson's crimes further, it also offers a heartbreaking account of a murderer seen through the eyes of his daughter, and the terrible legacy he left her with. It's brave, unflinching, and extremely disturbing stuff.

2 'Dr. Death' Possibly the very creepiest of true crime podcasts going around at the moment, Dr. Death wades in on the discussion about Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon whose ugly practices led to the death or maiming of several of his patients. It comes from the makers of the almost as chilling Dirty John, and it's hosted by health and science journalist Laura Beil. She'll take you through a six-episode journey full of blood and bones, tracing through Dr. Death's career.

3 'Crimetown' Taking a different approach to true crime, Crimetown is the podcast that's being compared to one of the greatest TV shows ever made, with The Ringer referring to it as "basically The Wire for your ears." While the Idris Elba classic focused on crime in Baltimore, Crimetown takes on a new city each season, investigating its culture and crime. Its first season covered multiple stories from Rhode Island, including a young prosecutor's experience with a particularly gruesome murder case. Its second and current season focuses on the city of Detroit, with episodes covering everything from the murder of Tamara Greene to the city's "hip hop mayor."

4 'Uncertain Terms' Ytimg Uncertain Terms delves into the moral questions surrounding adults who committed crimes as children and are now seeking retribution. "In the last few years, more than 140 Florida juvenile killers have gotten a sentencing do-over," the podcast's official site writes, "But we want to talk about why all of this is happening." It's brand new, having only released its first episode on Jan. 16, 2019, meaning that you can get ahead of the curve with this one. You'll learn about four juvenile killers, including the details of their grizzly murders, how their arrests unfolded, and where they're at today.