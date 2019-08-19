If you're a film buff, a fan of reading, or heavily into YouTube, one of the best weekends you'll ever have is at a convention. Designed for those who are truly passionate about a particular topic, conventions aren't a new thing. But it's only recently that some have crossed the Atlantic. So if you're looking for a way to make new friends or a place to show off your cosplaying skills, here's a rundown of the best UK conventions around.

As the BBC reports, ComicCons have been around since the '70s. What was once a small deal, however, has turned into a huge event, drawing in A-list stars from across the globe. The UK hosts several ComicCons with actors from Harry Potter, Doctor Who, and Game of Thrones all in attendance.

There's also events for fans of limited edition trainers, young adult literature, horror films, and even YouTube. As you can see, there's a convention for every tastebud. Tickets to each weekend are often affordable (although you do usually have to pay for celebrity autographs and photos), so you can easily attend more than one each year.

Many take up residence in London, but there are just as many in other UK cities. No matter where you live, here are a few conventions to get you in the fandom mood.

1. SneakerCon Embarking on its 10th year, SneakerCon is the place to go if you've been lusting after an exclusive pair of trainers. The international sneakerhead community comes together to buy, trade, and sell highly lucrative collections. This year's event will take place in October in London and will feature 200 vendors. Buy tickets here.

2. YALC YALC, or the Young Adult Literature Convention, has already happened, but expect another weekend of book-filled fun in the summer of 2020. The three-day convention gives young adult literature fans the chance to meet their favourite authors, attend informative workshops, and pick up some heavily discounted books. It's also held in tandem with London Film & Comic Con, so you get two for the price of one. More information here.

3. VidCon Huge YouTube fan? Then get yourself down to VidCon. Held in London in February 2020, it's the biggest event for online video creators and watchers. The schedule is set to be full of panels, performances, and meet and greets, so come armed with a camera and questions. Tickets aren't available just yet, but stay tuned for an official announcement. More information here.

4. TitanCon Held in Belfast, this small convention started as a meet-up for Game of Thrones mega fans. Now, it has grown into a place for actors and crew of one of the world's most popular series to engage with the public. This August, it is even welcoming author of the books, George R. R. Martin, to the stage. Buy tickets here.

5. MCM Comic Con Three cities will play host to several stars from the worlds of TV, film, comics, and gaming this year. Meet the voices behind your favourite characters, pick up some exclusive memorabilia, and don't forget to dress for the occasion. Scotland's event will take place in September, London's will occur in October, and Birmingham's is happening in November. Buy tickets here.

6. Walker Stalker Con In February 2020, The Walking Dead fanatics will gather in London for a jam-packed schedule. Guests are yet to be announced, but expect top acting talent from the zombie-filled series. If you're willing to shell out for a photo and autograph, you can meet them all too. Buy tickets here.

7. HorrorCon Deranged Industries TV on YouTube You'll have to wait a while for this convention, but it's sure to be worth it. Taking place in Sheffield in May 2020, HorrorCon is designed for fans of the scary genre. With star Q&A sessions, special film screenings, and a special effects demo or two, there's always plenty to do. More information here.