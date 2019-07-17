Nostalgia isn't anything new. Hell, we have actually been super psyched about previous generations for quite a while now. One of the best generations to look back at in terms of bright colours, funny haircuts, and, of course, blue eye shadow is the '80s. And, in recent years, there has been one show that's brought all of the above to the forum. Yes, Stranger Things. Don't you just want to reach into the telly and nab all that stuff for yourself? Unfortunately you can't do that but you can get Stranger Things merchandise to satiate all of those style needs.

I mean, all of the clothes on this show are too lit. Like, I would wear almost any character's clothes on Stranger Things. Even poor old Barb's. RIP Barb. And if it's not the clothes, it's the tech. Cameras, radios, tellies, and more to drool over. Although, let's be real, are you really about to drop your flatscreen HD TV for a clunky old style TV are you?

Luckily for fans of not only style, but bits and bobs, there are lots of really sick options to celebrate your Stranger Things fandom. Yes guys, you can totally immerse yourself in the upside down and pretend you are Eleven.

1. Nike x 'Stranger Things' Collab Nike X Stranger Things £34.95 | Nike Show your love for Hawkins High school with this cute AF tee. Available in S, M, and L. Nike did a collaboration with Stranger Things that included clothes, hats, trainers. It was a super huge hit and the majority of the items are no longer available. However, you can still get your hands on some Hawkins High merch and show your love for a school with an unfortunate alien monster problem.

2. The Upside Down By Lego The Upside Down £179.99 | Lego Who said Lego was just for kids? That's right, nobody. This is the kind of Lego that takes you an age to put together but is entirely worth it and also entirely framable. OK nobody is saying this isn't a high-end item, it just is. I mean look at that price tag. But listen, hear me out. This is a truly iconic piece and you will want to put it in a glass box and show it to all of your friends.

3. Yellow 'Stranger Things' 3 Eleven & Max T-shirt Yellow Stranger Things 3 Eleven and Max T-shirt £15.99 | Pull & Bear The ultimate diss, in the ultimate Generation Z yellow. Available in XXS to L. Honestly, I wish I had someone to dump right now because that line 100% wins. El and Max are the perfect role models for young women. Especially the superpowers bit.

4. OneStep 2 Viewfinder I-Type Camera — 'Stranger Things' Edition 4. OneStep 2 Viewfinder I-Type Camera — 'Stranger Things' Edition £119.99 | Polaroid A limited edition Polaroid camera, which celebrates not only the show but also the iconic brand itself. The Stranger Things Special Edition OneStep 2 camera comes with its own special Polaroid film in 16 sci fi-inspired designs. The camera has an extra bright flash and in homage to the show and comes with some of its features upside down. I know right? So lit. It's coloured in steel blue and red and the perfect accessory for any true stan.

5. 'Stranger Things' X H&M Printed Vest Top £9.99 | H&M Go classic with this black vest plus logo. Understated, wearable, and does exactly what it says on the tin. Yes guys, it's some straight-up merch from our friends over at H&M. This vest is perfect paired with mom jeans and an open shirt.

6. 'Stranger Things' 3, The Game — Playstation Stranger Things 3: The Game £14.99 | Playstation The official game companion to the series. If you feel as though your screen time hasn't been enough even after staring at the screen while on a Stranger Things marathon, why not get the game? Undertake challenges, puzzles, missions, and then some. Absolutely dreamy for any fans of gaming and the hit show.

7. Monopoly 'Stranger Things' Edition Monopoly 'Stranger Things' Edition £18.99 | Amazon A must for fans of not only the classic game but the show. Filled with references to Hawkins, as well as lots of '80s style tokens and themes. OK so technically Monopoly is one of those games where you don't really understand how/when it ends but, guys, with this one, you won't want it to end. Move around the board trying to find Will and enjoy the trip down Hawkins memory lane with lots of super '80s and on-brand references. Like one of the tokens is Eleven's waffle. Adorbs, am I right?