The Sky Arts comedy-anthology Urban Myths has returned for a third season. Each episode of the series tells a 'true-ish' story that is based around a real-life celebrity tale or, as the title suggests, an urban myth. The third season premiered on Sky back in early April, and fans of Urban Myths have been treated to a string of bizarre storylines including the likes of Adolf Hitler’s attempt at becoming an artist, Bob Dylan turning up at a stranger's front door, and many more. But given the wide variety of brilliant episodes available, figuring out the best Urban Myths episodes to watch can be quite tricky. So, to give you a nudge in the right direction, I've compiled a list of some of the most spectacularly strange episodes from each series. You can thank me later.

According to the Radio Times, the third outing of the Sky Arts series boasts an impressive all-star cast, and will touch upon subjects including the long friendship between rocker Mick Jagger and Princess Margaret, as well as Donald Trump's cheerleading auditions, and Joan Collins' legendary 1996 court case. Every episode of Urban Myths is currently available to stream on Sky and NOW TV, so if you're looking to get hooked on this fantastic comedy, or simply refresh your memory, here is a list of the cream of the crop.

1. "Marilyn Monroe and Billy Wilder," Season Two Sky The season two episode of Urban Myths, "Marilyn Monroe and Billy Wilder" follows the Hollywood icon's bust-up with American filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer, Billy Wilder. Monroe is played by St Trinian's Gemma Arterton — who bears a striking resemblance to the 1950s actor — and James Purefoy as Wilder. According to the Telegraph, Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer portrays the actor Tony Curtis, and Dougray Scot appears as Monroe's playwright husband, Arthur Miller.

2. "Muhammad Ali," Season One Sky This season one episode of the Sky comedy series depicts the moment boxing legend Muhammad Ali managed to talk a suicidal man down from a ninth-floor balcony. According to the Observer, the real-life incident took place in Los Angeles back in January 1981. Muhammed Ali is played by actor Noel Clarke, while Ali's manager Herbert Muhammed is played by Lucian Msamati and Danny John-Jules plays the legendary boxing promotor Don King.

3. "Donald Trump and Andy Warhol," Season Three Sky The latest series of Urban Myths displays a bizarre tale surrounding the now U.S. President Donald Trump. According to the Radio Times, the episode takes place in 1984, when entrepreneur Donald Trump (Anthony Atamanuik) is holding cheerleader auditions for his new American football team. Famed artist Andy Warhol (Jack McBrayer) just so happens to be one of the celebrity judges, and it emerges that Warhol has some unfinished business with the New York tycoon.

4. "David Bowie and Marc Bolan," Season Two The fifth episode of the second season follows the story of a young David Bowie and the T Rex lead singer, Marc Bolan, as they spend an afternoon together redecorating their manager's office in Soho, London. The "Life on Mars" singer is portrayed by Ordeal by Innocence actor Luke Treadaway, and Bolan is played by comedian Jack Whitehall.

5. "Paul McCartney," Season Three Sky Season three's "Paul McCartney" episode reveals the story behind one of the most recognisable songs of all time. The former Beatle is portrayed by The Fiddler actor Tom Connor, and the episode details how the music legend supposedly dreamt up the melody of "Yesterday." According to Sky, this particular Urban Myths episode is a "deeply affectionate" one, and also looks into the musician's partnership with fellow Beatles bandmate John Lennon.