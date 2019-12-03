If you're hoping to score some major Cyber Monday deals, it's time to start implementing your plan of attack. Urban Outfitters' Cyber Monday sales are worth checking out if you're in the market for furniture, home goods, or clothing. The retailer has already put a large number of items on sale, with more sales projected to run.

Last year, Urban Outfitters dished out some awesome sales like buy one get one half off the entire store from Wednesday through Friday of Thanksgiving week. There were even more deals for Urban Outfitters rewards members, so make sure to sign up for that program before the big sales hit the stores.

This year, the entire online store is 25% off via a flash sale, along with free worldwide shipping for orders over $50, and 50% off sale items. The sale runs until December 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. EST, so if you need to think a bit more on the photo string lights you can do so. (Although realistically, you probably won't want to do that, since items will be going fast!).

It's also worth nothing that the discounts are taken off automatically when you're checking out, so no need to apply promo codes. Check out the list of rugs, mirrors, tapestries, and fleece blankets below that are on sale for Cyber Monday.

$13 Off A Cheeky Bath Mat Save Water Bath Mat $39 $25.50 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters Add some humor to your bathroom routine with this bath mat. It's really a great message — spend more time with friends and save the Earth!

$12 Off A Purple Printed Rug Dakota Printed Rug $59 $49 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters Adding a printed rug to your home can make a whole room come together and feel like a warmer space to gather with family and friends. This one comes in three different sizes and ranges in price.

$6 Off A Shower Wine Glass Holder Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder $18 $12 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters Another amusing bathroom addition, this wine glass holder allows you to enjoy a drink while showering or taking a bath. Sounds pretty relaxing to me.

$12 Off A Gold Jewelry Stand Laya Folding Jewelry Storage Stand $34 $21.75 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters If you're sick of searching through boxes every morning to find jewelry, this display stand is a helpful alternative. It also folds up for easy storage.

$8 Off A Gold Bamboo Mirror Gold Bamboo Round Wall Mirror $39 $24 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters The great part about mirrors is that they can make a space feel larger. This gold bamboo one can have that effect on your home, while adding a touch of style. Grab it for only $30!

$19 Off Pink Floral Tapestry Kimset Pink Folk Floral Tapestry $49 $29.99 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters If you're unsure how to fill a large wall space in your home, a tapestry is a simple fix. This cotton pink floral one is on sale for $30 and is 70 inches long by 53 inches wide.

$8 Off Photo String Lights Photo Clip String Lights $20 $12 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters This photo-display-string-light combo allows you to decorate your home with pictures of loved ones and inviting light. For just $12, it will transform your space into a cozy haven.

$300 Off A Wooden Queen Bed Frame Eva Wooden Canopy Bed $1,198 $899 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters This one doesn't come with the 25% off, but this wooden canopy queen bed frame that will be sure to give your space a contemporary vibe is currently $300 off.

$27 Off Wooden Wall Hooks Mid-Century Modern Wall Multi-Hook $49 $21.94 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters Ditch your stick-on wall hooks and spice up your blank space with this $22 wooden hook set. It will add a sophisticated vibe to your home, while also giving you a practical place to hang your bags and coats.

$149 Off A Plush Sofa Bed Koemi Convertible 2-Seat Sofa $549 $399 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters If you have a tight space, this two-in-one sofa bed is an ideal solution. For $400, you can have a comfortable place to lounge and a bed for guests. This one's also not eligible for the 25% discount, but you'll save $149.

$37 Off A Fringe Fleece Blanket Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket $59 $21.94 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters Nothing makes me feel more at home than curling up on the couch with a fuzzy blanket. This fringe throw has the perfect balance of comfort and style, giving you that homey vibe without sacrificing your living room asthetic.

$41 Off A Black & White Duvet Set Distressed Check Duvet Set $69 $27.56 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters This duvet set screams classic Urban Outfitters. Grab it before it runs out.

$54 Off A Cozy Sweater UO Tatum Turtleneck Tunic Sweater $69 $15 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters A chunky, turtleneck sweater is a winter wardrobe must-have. This one is only $15 and comes in red, black, and beige. Neutral tone and bright color lovers rejoice!