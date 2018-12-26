The Best 'Us' Trailer Memes Will Make You A Little Less Scared Of Jordan Peele's New Movie
"Watch yourself." That's the biggest takeaway and possibly the best piece of advice from the first Us movie trailer, which debuted on Christmas, bringing some very real fear instead of cheer. Jordan Peele's new movie also helped fill the Twitterverse with a whole lot of Us movie memes that made it clear we're our own worst enemies. Especially if you're Kermit the Frog, Beyoncé, or Annie James and Hallie Parker.
In the Us trailer, Lupita Nyong'o is taking on well, another Lupita Nyong'o carrying a creepy set of gold scissors. Throughout the teaser, N'yongo and her family, which includes her Black Panther co-star Winston Duke (a.k.a. M'Baku) as her husband, are confronted with The Tethered, enemies that look just like them. Yeah, things are gonna get deep in this horror flick.
In an interview with Fandango, Peele explained that "this movie, unlike Get Out, is not about race. Instead it’s about something I feel has become an undeniable truth," he said, "that is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies.”
You know, just some light existential dread coming to theaters this spring. But, before Us hits theaters on March 15, 2019, it's worth getting in a good laugh with these memes that make light of creepy doppelgängers because soon all they'll give you is nightmares.
Beyoncé
Two Beyoncé's are better than one, except when one of these Beys looks like she's going to make her twin pay if she doesn't bow down right away
Spider-Man
Who's the real Spider-man and who's the fake? So much finger pointing, so little time to find out.
'Seinfeld'
Like Elaine, we're not sure what to make of these bizarro versions of Jerry, George, and Kramer.
'Hey Arnold!'
The eyes, the head, the hair: It's like Arnold, but not. Instead, it's his weird cousin Arnie. The real test, though, is whether Helga's still obsessed with this other guy.
Sonic The Hedgehog
Sonic's worst enemy is not himself, but Shadow a hedgehog who rivals him in speed and style.
'Duck Soup'
This classic scene from Duck Soup has Groucho Marx looking in a mirror at someone who appears to be himself. While he's not much of a threat, he's not the best mimic.
At least not as good as The Tethered. "They look exactly like us. They think like us. They know where we are," Nyong'o's character, Adelaide, says in the trailer. Now, all that's left to find out is whether they like memes as much as us.