There's a lot to take in when it comes to the newly released trailer of Jordan Peele's upcoming horror movie, Us, but if there's one element that fans can't stop talking about, it's the music playing in the background that successfully adds a whole new level of creepiness to an already terrifying teaser. Suffice it to say, the song in the Us trailer is already giving everyone nightmares, so be prepared to never think of those lyrics the same way ever again.

The main premise of the film centers around the Wilson family, whose fun family vacation quickly evolves into a terrifying ordeal as they face off against their very own doppelgängers, who seem right to fight them to the death. The whole situation in and of itself is enough to send chills up your spine, but the fact that these brief snippets are coupled with a remix of Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It" softly playing in the background adds another layer of horror to the film that none of us had expected. So regardless of how much you may love this popular tune, this trailer is doing everything in its power to make you view these lyrics in a whole new light.

Universal Pictures on YouTube

And so far, it's working. Fans can't get over how creepy the song now seems, thanks to the Us trailer, and how it'll forever change the way they view the song from here on out.

"Jordan Peele bout to make a whole generation of kids terrified of I Got 5 On It," Twitter user @seelolago predicted, while another fan, @quiify, reacted to the trailer with the perfect Key & Peele GIF to help represent their state of mind the next time "I Got 5 On It" plays.

Some were downright stressed from this change up in the song, while others were simply impressed by the flipped version and thought it helped to heighten the horror this movie is sure to bring when it hits theaters on March 15, 2019.

And, as it turns out, Peele had some very specific reasons for wanting to use Luniz's song in the Us trailer. "That song, it came pretty simple," he explained during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, adding:

"I’m making a movie in Northern California, that’s a bay area hip-hop classic and I wanted to explore this very relatable journey of being a parent [and] maybe some of the songs you listened to back in the day aren’t appropriate for your kids. So that was one level, and another part was, I love songs that have a great feeling but also have a haunting element to them and I feel like the beat in that song has this inherent cryptic energy, almost reminiscent of the Nightmare on Elm Street soundtrack. So those were the ideas that that song hit the bullseye on for me, and also, it’s just a dope track.”

Fans won't know how the rest of the story plays out until the movie debuts, but in the meantime, you may want to keep listening to Christmas music on the loop, even with the holiday season coming to an end. It may be the best chance you have of keeping this eerie tune out of your head.