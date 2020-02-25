The Best Vegan Pancake Recipes, According To UK Foodie Influencers

Flour, milk, eggs and sugar are basically all the ingredients you need for the humble pancake. But for all the plant-based eaters and vegans out there, you might have to go back to the drawing board this Pancake Day. Thankfully, there’s some seriously yummy vegan pancake recipes being shared from all our fave Instagram chefs so you don’t have to miss out.

We are a nation that loves pancakes. During Pancake Day, the UK consumes a whopping 117 million pancakes, which is around two pancakes per person. Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, usually lands in late February, kicking off the 40 day countdown until Easter Sunday. In the Christian calendar, it also marks the start of Lent. Although Lent’s now seen as New Year’s resolutions take two, it originated as a period of religious fasting in which people would give up foods such as eggs, meat, fish and fats.

Whether you’re into fluffy American pancakes, a thin french crepe, a waffle-pancake hybrid, or (vegan) chocolate – and lots of it– there’s a recipe in this list for everyone. So, before you give up all your edible vices, why not tuck into these vegan pancakes from some of our favourite chefs:

Aventgardenvegan’s pancake waffles Gaz Oakley, better known as the Aventgardenvegan, presents to you the “pwaffle” (or “wancake”?) It’s a delicious mash up of a pancake and a waffle, topped with gooey fruit compote and yogurt. It only takes around 15 minutes to make. You can also find it in his new cookbook Plants-Only Kitchen

Rachel Ama’s vegan crepes with homemade hazelnut chocolate Homemade vegan Nutella you say? Well it’s made with hazelnuts, cashews, and cocoa powder. As for the thin delectable crepes, Rachel Ama literally swaps out the milk for a plant-based alternative and adds in a bit of baking soda.

Jack Monroe’s vegan applesauce pancakes Known for affordable meals, Jack Monroe’s vegan applesauce pancakes come in at just 17p each. These are perfect if you’re a fan of thicker American style pancakes, and not an egg or drop of milk in sight.

Sisterwomanvegan’s spelt & buckwheat pancakes For this recipe, Sisterwomanvegan ditches the traditional wheat flour for spelt and buckwheat. These pancakes sit somewhere between a fluffy American pancake and a crepe – who says you can’t have the best of both worlds?