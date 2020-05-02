Perhaps you’re determined not to let a little rain spoil an upcoming vacation. Or, maybe you live in a wet climate, and you’re sick of enduring soggy shoes during your commute. Whatever your motive for seeking out the best waterproof walking shoes, you’re in luck. Waterproof shoes that are comfortable to walk in not only exist, but there are a ton of different styles to choose from. But beyond factoring in style, the most important (though perhaps obvious) thing to look for is that the shoes you pick are made of a material that's 100% waterproof, such as rubber, EVA, or even waterproof leather. Also, the best shoes for walking should fit the shape of your foot comfortably, which will minimize the odds of dealing with chafing or blisters. You’ll also want to consider factors like breathability, cushioning, and adequate arch support.

Obviously, finding the perfect balance between comfort, construction, and style depends on your priorities. That said, even after you have a pretty good sense of what you’re looking for, you’ll probably still be faced with a ton of different options to consider. To help narrow things down, just stick with the picks featured in this handy guide, which highlights six of the best waterproof shoes — from sneakers to sandals — that are comfortable enough to walk in all day long.

1. The Best Waterproof Walking Shoes, All Things Considered Sorel Out ‘N About Plus Sneaker $75 | Amazon See on Amazon Sorel is known for making some of the best snow boots on the market, so it's no surprise that they know how to design sneakers that protect you from the elements, too. These 100% waterproofed Out 'N About Plus sneakers are designed to keep you dry and steady as you walk, with their waterproof suede construction and vulcanized rubber bottoms. Not only are they stylish enough to wear in any weather, but they're also super comfortable, thanks to their EVA footbeds, cushioned midsoles, and soft textile lining. They're also compact enough to bring along in a suitcase without taking up too much space. Choose from eight colors. Available sizes: 5-12

2. The Best Waterproof Rain Boots Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Rubber boots aren't exactly known for their sophistication — but then again, how often do you see a pair as stylish as these? Because the Chelsea-style boots have generously cushioned footbeds, they're super comfortable to walk in, and their textured bottoms provide maximum traction on slippery sidewalks. You can't go wrong with the classic black style; they're so versatile, and you can hardly even tell they're made of rubber. But the boots also come in 13 other color/print combinations, including Burgundy, bright yellow, and a fun, glittery silver. Available sizes: 4.5-12

3. The Best Waterproof Hiking Boots Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot $60 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a durable pair of boots for long walks and hikes, you can't do much better than Columbia's Newton Ridge Plus waterproof hiking boots, especially for the price. They're cut nice and high to keep water out of your shoes, and they're made with waterproof suede and leather, plus mesh accents and tongues, to keep your feet cool and dry. They're also super comfortable with their plush cushioning, but perhaps the best thing about these boots is the advanced traction they offer, thanks to the brand's Omni Grip technology, which provides a steady grip on even rough, wet, uneven terrains. Choose from 17 versatile colors.

4. The Best Waterproof Sandals Birkenstock Essentials Unisex Arizona EVA Sandal $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Birkenstock's Arizona sandals are among the most versatile, comfortable shoes out there, and the popular EVA version is no exception. In addition to being 100% waterproof, EVA is also lightweight, flexible, odor-neutral, and easy to clean. Like all Birkenstock sandals, these have a contoured footbed, which is designed to support the natural shape of your foot. This makes them far more comfortable to walk in than most sandals, which often lack toe grips or adequate arch support. "Super lightweight, soft straps from the beginning (no digging into skin), great foot support, and they can be washed with soap and water," one reviewer reported. "The foot bed has a bounce to it and it's like wearing slippers outside." Available sizes: 5-15 (narrow or regular)

5. The Best Waterproof Shoes For Cold Weather DKSUKO Waterproof Duck Shoes $30 | Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to footwear to protect your feet from Mother Nature's worst, duck shoes are a classic option. This pair is made of waterproof PVC with durable rubber soles, and because they're lined with cozy faux fur, they're great for wearing in the slush and snow as well as in the rain (that said, they're also available in styles without the fur lining, if you'd prefer). As multiple reviewers were quick to point out, the fit can be adjusted by tightening or loosening the drawstring, making it easy to get a snug seal. Available sizes: 6-11

6. The Best Waterproof Mules Sorel Ella Waterproof Mule $64 | Amazon See on Amazon How cute are these slip-on mules? While they may not be the most comfortable walking shoes for long distances, multiple reviewers say they're still exceptionally comfortable for flats, with their soft lined footbeds and a roomy, slightly rounded toe box. Their uppers are made of either waterproof leather or waterproof suede, depending on which style you choose: black, tan, camel, or metallic silver. Available sizes: 5-12