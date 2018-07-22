If you're someone who waxes your facial hair and you're still shelling out on appointments with professionals at salons, it's time to consider a more budget-friendly, less time-consuming alternative. With all of the at-home wax kits available on the market, it's easier than ever to remove your hair in the comfort of your own bathroom. But which are the best wax strips for your face?

Well, there are a few things to look out for. Firstly, it's a good idea to find a product that you can warm in your hand, since they are easier to use and can travel well. It's also a good idea to look for wax strips that are made out of materials that are environmentally-friendly. Plastic strips don't break down as well as some other materials do, so always be mindful about what yours are made of.

And remember: Strips like this are typically best for fine- or medium-textured hair. They don't tend to have enough wax loaded on them to pull out coarser textures. So if you have thick or curly hair, a full at-home wax kit (where you warm up the wax and apply it directly to your skin) might be a better option for you.

But if convenience is what you're after, you're in luck. We've rounded up the best wax strips for your face, below.

1 The Best For Value & Versatility Amazon Veet Wax Strip Kit $17 Amazon Buy Now Sure, there are certain wax strips that are specifically for your face. But not every single strip is going to match everyone's face shape. That's where the Veet Wax Strip Kit comes in. It contains 40 strips for your entire body, including your face. Its sensitive formula helps remove even short hair quickly and painlessly, leaving behind skin that is less red and angry than typical wax strips. Aloe vera and vitamin E calms skin and leaves it feeling moisturized. And with a 28-day guarantee, you'll have smooth skin for weeks after use.

2 The Best For Super Hard-To-Reach Places Amazon Parissa Brow Shaper Mini Wax Strips $8 Amazon Buy Now If one of your biggest complaints about wax strips is how inaccurate they are, then you want to pick up Parissa Brow Shaper Mini Wax Strips. These strips are itty-bitty, allowing you to get a precise shape to your brow. And since they're so small, they're also great for touch-ups between big shaping sessions. And instead of using plastic for the strips, Parissa uses cellulose, which is more environmentally-friendly.