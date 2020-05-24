Breadboxes have been trusted for decades for their ability to keep preservative-free bread fresh. These oblong containers maintain a humid enough environment to keep bread soft, with the air circulation necessary to prevent it from getting too soggy. Models come in wood, stainless steel, ceramic, and plastic, and all will do an equally good job keeping your bread fresh, so it's a matter of personal preference. Beyond aesthetics, focus on the size of your loaves, as well as the size of the container, because the more bread, the higher the humidity in the box, which will ultimately affect how long they stay crisp.

Size: 13 x 7 x 9.5 inches

Backed by more than 1,400 Amazon reviews, this metal vertical breadbox is large enough to fit two loaves but compact enough to not overtake your countertop. Plus, it has a bamboo cover that doubles as a cutting board or a flat surface to stack other kitchen items on. The seal isn't airtight, creating enough airflow for your bread to breathe. When it comes time to clean the box, the body is welcomingly dishwasher safe, though the bamboo cover should be hand washed. Choose from a cream or red color, both featuring a farmhouse-chic graphic design. One shopper raved, "The size is perfect for a small kitchen counter but at the same time it holds so much! I have 2 loaves of bread, English muffins and a bag of hot dog buns in it without squashing! No more clutter all over the counter, plus the lid, as a breadboard is brilliant."