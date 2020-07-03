White nail polish can look fresh and modern. On the surface, every white nail polish may seem like it looks the same, but from shimmery to creamy to classic, you'll find a number of different white polishes to perfect your milky nails manicure. The best white nail polishes provide variety in shade and finish and feature nontoxic formulas. Here are a few things to consider when shopping.

Nontoxic Formulas

All of the nail polishes on this list are nontoxic, but each varies in terms of the number of potentially harmful chemicals it keeps out of its formula. A three-free nail polish is free of formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate, otherwise known as the "toxic trio." Eight-free formulas are free of toluene, dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, triphenyl phosphate, ethyl tosylamid, and xylene. A 10-free nail polish doesn't contain the above ingredients and is also free of parabens, and tert-butyl hydroperoxide. And there are even 12-free nail polishes (including one on this list) that don't contain any of the chemicals listed, and are free from animal- derived ingredients and gluten.

Nail Brushes

All nail brushes are not created equal. A wider, square brush provides more polish coverage with one stroke, as does one with thicker bristles, but it may not be the best option if you have tinier nails. A flat, skinny brush is easy to maneuver and can create sharp lines. A more narrow brush or a shorter, stiffer brush is ideal for detailed work and for nail art or French tips.

Whether you prefer opaque, sheer, shimmer, or a classic French manicure, these white nail polishes are highly rated and beloved by nail gurus everywhere.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Sheer White Nail Polish OPI Nail Polish, Funny Bunny $11 | Amazon See on Amazon For a light and airy white, OPI’s Funny Bunny is the way to go. This three-free nail polish offers a softer white that is sheer enough to add your own twist with glitter, pops of color, or nail art. Most reviewers say the polish lasts without chipping for about a week, however some mentioned that it stayed on for nearly two weeks before showing signs of wear. Reviewers say the color is milky and provides medium coverage for a muted look that’s classic and elegant. Its wide, square brush makes it easier to cover your nail with one coating and in less time. Helpful Review: “Love the color. It is not a harsh white or a flashy white. It is very subtle and elegant looking. I actually noticed it on a fashion influencer’s blog and messaged her to find out the brand and color. So glad that she responded! This is my new go-to color. Can wear to beach, dinner or work. Very versatile and great for spring and summer."

2. The Best White Shimmer Nail Polish Smith & Cult Nail Polish Metallics, Sugarette $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This shimmery white nail polish (called Sugarette) is an opaque white that has a subtle sparkly little something extra. This is an eight-free formula that is also vegan and gluten-free. Reviewers rave about how this polish glides on nails easily, offering a uniform color, but they say it also slow to dry (but long-lasting and worth waiting for). The slight shimmer is perfect for special occasions or everyday wear. It’s on the higher-end price-wise, but lasts longer than most polishes, according to reviewers. Some reviewers say its unique short brush take a little getting used to, but it allows for precise application. Helpful Review: “Smith & Cult nail color is the best I've ever used. It's amazing how long it lasts on my fingertips. I've never had polish last so long and look so pretty.”

3. The Best Opaque White Nail Polish Cirque Colors Crème Nail Polish, Don't Forget the Cannoli $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This opaque white nail polish is an unapologetically bright white that reviewers say lasts a long time. The color itself is a rich ivory and reviewers say the formula is thick and provides full coverage with fewer coats needed. It is a vegan, 10-free polish made in small batches by a small Brooklyn company. The brush is narrow and allows you to be more precise as you paint, or to use it for nail art. Helpful Review: "Finally! A light colored nail polish that goes on in one coat! I’m so happy I found this. I got 'don’t forget the cannoli' and the color is DIVINE. It’s a creamy white."

4. The Best Off-White Nail Polish Essie Nail Polish, Marshmallow $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re looking for a warmer neutral shade of white, Essie’s marshmallow color is the perfect off-white alternative. This three-free nail polish has a glossy shine and is described as not as stark as other whites. Some reviewers refer to the shade as “pearl” and confirm that it’s fairly sheer. This is one of the more affordable options on this list, but reviewers warn they had to touch up their nails within a few days, saying it began chipping in small sections. Its flat, skinny brush is easy to use (perfect for amateur DIY manicurists) and works great if you're trying to create nail art and sharp lines. Helpful Review: "I love this nail polish because it’s a soft white (very sheer), you can build it up though. It’s very soft and feminine. You will have to put a few coats depending on how sheer or opaque you want it."