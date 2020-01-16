The Best Winter 'Love Island' 2020 Looks So Far & How To Make Them Your Own
The first series of Winter Love Island is well underway, and there's already been plenty of drama. The bombshell twins stole two men, much to the dismay of their current partners, while revelations about Connor's 'number' had the girls talking. Then there was Mike's sly and shady approach to 'getting to know' with Leanne as well as the twins, which no one was a big fan of. But the thing that's had many of us talking the most is the outfits. Like every year prior, the looks have been epic, so here's how to copy the best Winter Love Island 2020 outfits so far.
My favourite looks so far have come from Siânnise Fudge, Leanne Amaning, and from new host Laura Whitmore herself. As well as plenty of swimwear, there's been some really great evening looks, with everything from the jumpsuits to the accessories catching my eye.
As I'm sure we all know by now, it's actually fairly easy to find the exact pieces that the contestants wear on Love Island, and I've listed a few of those options below. However, I've also scouted for some alternative takes on what we've seen if you're looking for something similar but not too similar.
Keep scrolling to check out my favourite looks and how to recreate each of them from some of the best high street and high-end retailers out there.
Laura's playsuit
There's nothing quite like Laura's episode one playsuit on the market, so it's best to go straight to the original in this case. Her beautiful ensemble isn't cheap but, IMO, it's worth every damn penny.
Shiannise's knitted bikini
While it's slightly more jazzy, this Missoni number is knitted and has a cute bandeau style, just like Siânnise's. It's also in the sale, down from £185. Yep, that's a whopping 70% off.
Jess' red bikini
The twins have caused quite the stir since walking into the villa, but all I could think about was getting my hands on that red bikini that Jess rocked in episode two. (And yes, I did double check which twin it was). Cute and playful with a fun with a bow in the front? Yes please. This dupe from Monki is ideal and super affordable.
Leanne's dress & earrings
Leanne may have had her man stolen by the twins, but she sure looked damn good when it happened. Her beautiful cut-out dress and bold earrings caught viewers' attention for all the right reasons.
Sophie's jumpsuit
Sophie's jumpsuit made for the perfect first night ensemble. It's chic, classy, and sophisticated, but still sexy. This ASOS number is a great match.
Leanne's sunglasses
An oversized pair of sunglasses are always a good idea, and Leanne is absolutely rocking her pair. Luckily this Mango pair is in the sale.
Shaughna's jumpsuit
An eye-catching red number was the perfect choice for Shaughna, whose love interest had just been on a date with the twins.
Siannise's dress & heels
So far, I'm loving Siânnise's looks. This lime green dress was one of the coolest yet. She finished the look off with some cute perspex heels, of which there are plenty available on the high street.