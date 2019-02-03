When you're wearing slacks or dress pants, you don't want thick cotton or wool socks bunching up in your shoes. The best women's trouser socks will be thinner and less bulky so that they'll work with a variety of footwear. But not all dress socks are the same.

The first thing to consider is length. Trouser socks are available in a variety of heights, ranging from ankle- to knee-high. This decision is really a matter of personal preference. You'll also need to decide whether you want sheer or opaque styles — there are pros and cons to each. Sheer socks look more subtle when paired with dress shoes but are less durable and prone to runs due to their thin material. Opaque socks, on the other hand, tend to be more durable, but they're also less breathable, so your feet may get hotter and sweatier.

Lastly, you'll want to look for features that will ensure your socks stay up. Elastic bands often help with this, as well as opting for more stretchy fabric blends that include spandex or elastane. And a soft fabric like cotton will make your socks both comfortable and breathable.

In my list of the best women's trouser socks, I've included options for both opaque and sheer styles, arranged each category from the ankle length to knee high, so you can find the best size, fit, and style for your needs.

The Best Opaque Trouser Socks Fitu Women's Opaque Ankle High Hosiery Socks (10 Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Why they're great: These super durable rayon-nylon trouser socks are thin and lightweight, yet they're tough enough to resist rips or snags. Snug and ankle-length, they're good at staying up and won't bunch around your heels. Also, reviewers say they don't leave elastic marks on your legs. What fans say: "These are soooo comfortable. Feet do not sweat while wearing them. They feel luxurious to the feet and the ankle band doesn't fall. As a matter of fact, I don't even feel the band. Would definitely purchase again and would recommend to others." Available sizes: One size

No Nonsense Women's Flat Knit Crew Sock (3 Pack) $6 Amazon See On Amazon Why they're great: With more than 350 reviews and 4.5 stars, these crew-length trouser socks showcase a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex. They feel soft against your skin and have a band at the top that helps them keep from sliding down your ankle. They are fully opaque and machine-washable. What fans say: "I am so thankful that I found these socks. They are thick enough to give me some warmth in the winter, but thin enough to wear with my dress shoes. Usually I would wear a nice trouser sock...sort of a pantyhose thickness, but that's just not warm enough in my office. My shoes are not fitted for thick socks, but these are a fine smooth knit that fits nicely. I've worn and washed them and they are holding up like new." Available sizes: One size

Winterlace Women’s Trouser Socks $13 Amazom See On Amazon Why they're great: On top of their super silky feel and smooth, non-abrasive design, these soft and comfy knee-high socks are also breathable so your legs don't get hot or feel like they're losing circulation. The strong nylon stays in place well and they come in tons of colors including black, beige, white, and others. What fans say: "These are exactly what I was looking for. They are opaque without being too thick. A more durable quality than the usual knee high hose that you get in the panty-hose section of a store. These stay up all day and are smooth under trousers. Comfortable under shoes ... If you are looking for ladies trouser socks, I highly recommend these!" Available sizes: 4 - 10.5

The Best Sheer Trouser Socks Fitu Women's Nylon Ankle High Hosiery Socks (10 Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Why they're great: Made of a sheer but durable nylon-spandex material, these ankle-high trouser socks boast a design that's much tougher than your typical pantyhose fabric, according to reviewers. They're soft and comfortable with an airy, breathable feel. Best of all, they have a cotton sole with a reinforced toe to prevents this more vulnerable area from snagging and tearing. What fans say: "These sock stockings are amazing! I love them! These work perfectly for a work setting with high heels if you are wearing pants so the stockings won't show it only goes up to your ankles! I got the beige and black order and they gave me an extra pair of both!!! They are soft and comfortable! Love them!" Available sizes: 6 - 9

MANZI 12 Pairs Women's Ankle High Sheer Socks (12 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon Why they're great: These 20-denier MANZI trouser socks are made with 85 percent nylon and 15 percent elastane, so they're soft, sheer, and extra stretchy. Although technically called "ankle socks," they are taller than others, which makes them a great pick if you like more of a crew-length feel. Not only that, at around a dollar a pair, they are super affordable, too. What fans say: "I was pleasantly surprised about the quality of these given the cheap price. They feel nice on the skin, and they're not too warm or itchy. In fact, I prefer these to going barefoot in most dress shoes because they prevent sweating, to an extent." Available sizes: One size