You may not realize it, but shoes aren't the only factor that can cause blisters, sweaty feet, or foot pain throughout the day. The socks you wear also have a lot to do with it — and sporting a pair of the best women's dress socks will allow you to stay comfortable on long days spent on your feet, while still looking your best. There are many different options to choose from, so to help you out, I've outlined four great pairs to wear with your dressier outfits.

Since dress socks are generally made of a thinner, stretchier material than the athletic or everyday varieties, your feet may get sweaty quicker. Opting for a pair made with soft, breathable material can help counteract this and will be the best socks for sweaty feet. When it comes to length, many dress socks are crew length — this means they reach the ankle and are often worn with slacks. For this type, it's important that they have elastic around the ankle band so you don't have to worry about them sliding down. While I've included a few options of traditional ankle socks here, you'll also find a pair of the best socks for open-toed shoes that are low-cut, non-slip, and will give you the flexibility to wear them with a variety of shoes.

All of my picks below are soft, comfortable, and use breathable fabric to prevent sweating — I've even included a pair made with bamboo, which have natural moisture-wicking properties. Whichever you decide to go with, your feet will thank you.

1 Eight Pairs Of Low Cut No-Show Socks With Rave Reviews Amazon Eodor Women's No Show Socks $17 (8 Pairs) Amazon Buy Now These no-show socks by Eodor are the best option to wear with any type of open shoe because of the convenient, low-cut style that won't slip off your foot. For $17, you'll get four pairs of socks in different colors options — one black, one white, one tan, and one grey. These lightweight and thin socks are made with a cotton and spandex blend, meaning they'll feel breathable and comfortable. They even come with a silicone rubber grip around the top of the sock, so you don't have to worry about them slipping off inside your shoe. This option comes highly-recommended by customers, with over 3,000 reviews on Amazon. One user said, " I really love these socks. I'm always worried that these types of socks will fall off while I'm walking, but they stay in place all day. They're very comfortable. Highly recommend!" Available sizes: women's 5-11

2 Twelve Pairs Of Lightweight Crew Socks In Assorted (Or Single) Colors Amazon Tipi Toe Women's Lightweight Solid Colored Crew Socks $14 (12 Pairs) Amazon Buy Now To get the most bang for your buck, I recommend this value pack of 12 pairs of Tipi Toe women's crew socks for as low as $14. These ankle-length socks are made of thin, non-heavy fabric that will feel lightweight on your foot but still stay in place. They're super versatile — they come in a ton of color assortments, including rainbow and all-black — and the price really can't be beat. Users love the quality and comfort of these socks, especially given the low price. One person said, "Don't let the price fool you. Lightweight, but not too lightweight. Quality is much better than the price would indicate. They wash well and don't pill. The toe seam is on top, not across the end as in most inexpensive socks. I'll buy these again." Available sizes: one size fits all

3 Five Pairs Of Naturally Moisture-Wicking Bamboo Crew Socks Amazon Laetan Women's Bamboo Crew Socks $18 (5 Pairs) Amazon Buy Now If you're in need of dress socks specifically for keeping your feet dry and cool, you can't go wrong with Laetan's women's bamboo crew socks. Made with 80 percent bamboo viscose, the fabric will offer some of the natural benefits of bamboo fibers, like being moisture-wicking, breathable, and super soft. Amazon reviewers attest to this by raving over the softness of these socks. One customer said, "If you’re looking for cheap socks, these aren’t for you. If you want quality, soft, comfortable socks, try these. I won't have anything else in my sock drawer." You'll get five pairs for $18. Available sizes: one size fits all