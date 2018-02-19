There's only one surefire way to get left behind during a marathon: Wear an uncomfortable pair of underwear that keeps slipping, riding up, falling down, or chafing your poor thighs. The best women's underwear for running isn't a luxury — it's a must if you want to go the distance, compete, or beat your personal record.

But what is it exactly that separates the best underwear for working out from the best running underwear?

For starters, they share a lot of the same features. Moisture and sweat-wicking underwear with cooling details like mesh panels are right up there among the most important features you need to keep your temperature regulated during a sweaty session. Fabrics are everything and, ideally, your running underwear will be constructed from a blend of breathable cotton, nylon, and spandex. To keep rubbing and chafing at bay, look for flat-lock seams that help the fabric lay flat against your skin. And never underestimate the power of a seamless and tagless design that keeps visible panty lines and itchy tags out of your life.

After these details are dealt with, the best underwear for running really depends on the style you prefer. This list has a little bit of everything — from the best workout thongs that are actually comfortable to high-waisted compression underwear that prevents aches and pains from getting in the way of a good run. Give your favorite sneakers a run for their money by investing in a few great pairs of underwear that will make your runs far more comfortable.

1 Anti-Chafing Low-Rise Underwear Designed Specifically For Runners Amazon Runderwear Seamless Low-Rise Hipster for Running $20-88 AmazonBuy Now If there's a brand that knows a lot about the best underwear for runners, you can bet it's going to have a name like Runderwear. These low-rise hipster briefs, designed specifically for runners, are made from the stretchiest blend of polyamide and elastane that wicks moisture away from the body and helps regulate your temperature during a run. Mesh panels prevent odors and keep your skin cool, and the tagless, seamless design makes rubbing and chafing a non-issue. They come in three colors — pink, white, and blue. Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

2 Low-Rise Briefs Made With Breathable Mesh Amazon ExOfficio Give-N-Go Sport Mesh Bikini Brief $16-24 AmazonBuy Now These low-rise bikini briefs are moisture-wicking and made with a cooling mesh fabric that allows for incredible air flow, so you can run harder and still stay comfortable. The flatlock seams keep these panties close to the body so that they lie flat and smooth to reduce chafing and irritation. Made with antibacterial fabric, these briefs dry quickly overnight so you can wear them again on your next morning run, and they come in nine cute colors. Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

3 Stretchy Hipster Underwear That Are Seamless And Lightweight Amazon Under Armour Power In Pink Pure Stretch Hipster $8-20 AmazonBuy Now These hipster briefs are described as thin and lightweight (and therefore ideal for running in a hot climate). But they're also entirely seamless with laser-cut edges — no hem means complete invisibility under leggings and other clothing. These panties have four-way stretch and come in 14 shades, and here's another reason to feel good about your purchase: UA Power in Pink is donating $10 million to John Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center to benefit breast health and education. Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

4 A Sports Thong Made To Absorb Sweat And Keep You Cool Amazon Adidas Climacool Thong Underwear $11-19 AmazonBuy Now Thong underwear may not be the most popular choice amongst runners, but for those thong enthusiasts out there who prefer the style to briefs, this active sports thong is one of the best out there. Made from breathable, micro-mesh fabric, this thong has flat-lock seams with no lines and is also tagless. It's a truly comfortable, smooth pair of underwear that sits low on the waist and won't dig into your skin as you run. Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

5 Smooth, Tag-Free Boy Shorts That Are An Incredible Value Amazon Sexy Basics Modern Active Boy Shorts $17-31 AmazonBuy Now If you like the comfort and coverage of boy shorts and love saving money even more, this is the six pack of sports boy shorts you need. They're made of breathable cotton and spandex and lack annoying, itchy tags. With a flexible waistband and soft covered leg bands, these shorts won't slip, shift, or need to be adjusted during your run. Choose from six assorted packs with colors and designs that include solid neutrals, bright stripes, flora, and more. They come in a variety of sizes, but reviewers recommend sizing up as they're a bit snug, especially around the waist. Available Sizes: X-Small - 4X-Large