If you're anything like me, exercise is synonymous with sweating until your whole body is dripping wet. That's why you need the best workout clothes for heavy sweating — they'll keep you drier, cooler, and much more comfortable. The key qualities to look for when considering sweat management are clothes that are moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and odor-resistant. Your choice of material will be one of your biggest weapons, and you'll want to look for options made with some or all of the following:

Polyester: This is one of the best materials for heavy sweating because it's so good at wicking moisture. It also dries quickly and, in doing so, prevents bacteria from building up and causing odor.

: Similarly to polyester, nylon is another great choice for moisture management. It helps lift perspiration from your skin and transports it to the outer fabric layer to dry quickly. Spandex: Although not specific to sweat-control, spandex (also called elastane or LYCRA) is an excellent option for exercise clothes because it's so stretchy. It allows maximum freedom of motion while you're moving your body.

Another thing to think about is whether or not the clothing masks sweat, or if every drop of perspiration will be visible. Color plays a big role here, and, while there's no shame in sweating, if you'd prefer it not to show, you should opt for darker shades.

With these factors in mind, check out the best workout clothes for heavy sweating below.

These Sweat-Wicking Workout Tanks That Boast Over 3,300 Reviews Icyzone Workout Tank Tops (3-Pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These ultra-popular tank tops rank among the best sweat-wicking workout clothes on Amazon. With a whopping 3,300-plus reviews, customers say they're extremely moisture-wicking and breathable. The fabric is made from 95% polyester, but it also has some spandex thrown in to make it stretchy. Best of all, they come in an affordable three-pack and a wide range of colors. What fans say: "They’re light-weight, dry fit material that’s gives a cool feeling even when dripping sweat. I was half expecting this shirt to be too tight or too long based on other reviews, but I have neither issue. For 3 shirts this price is unbeatable. I’ll be ordering every color available in these shirts, I love them." Available sizes: X-Small to 2X-Large

This Ultra-Breathable Jacquard Mesh Top That Comes In Lots Of Sizes Core 10 Women's Jacquard Mesh Spaghetti Strap Workout Tank $16 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Constructed from 100% polyester, this women's workout top is super breathable and exceptionally lightweight, making it great at resisting sweat. Fans say that you can't see perspiration marks on it, even with the lighter colored options, and it's great at fighting odors as well. It has an easy pull-on closure system and comes in a wide variety of sizes. What fans say: "I love this top! It’s super lightweight and breathable and is perfect for running. It feels like you’re not even wearing a shirt while still giving you coverage. I got the black and plan to order in more colors." Available sizes: X-Small to 3X-Large

This Plus-Size Mesh Tank Fans Say Is Soft & Breathable Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Active Mesh Banded Tank $11 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With soft material and a cool, breezy feel, this 100% polyester sports tank is both cozy and breathable. The silky jersey fabric is cut in a sleek racerback design with a back seam that makes it layering-friendly. It has a stylish scoopneck and comes in four colors. What fans say: "Super comfy and doesn't soak up sweat." Available sizes: X-Large to 5X-Large

This High-Performance V-Neck That's Made From 100% Polyester Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Another option that's 100% polyester, this moisture-wicking shirt is a great choice if you prefer T-shirts over tank tops when working out. The quick-drying top wicks sweat while remaining breathable so you don't overheat. It has a soft, cozy feel with four-way stretch that offers excellent freedom of motion. It's even equipped with antimicrobial technology to reduce odor and comes in an impressive variety of colors. What fans say: "I have four of these shirts and absolutely love them! They work great for all-day wear and hold up very well during my sweaty weightlifting sessions (1.5-2 hours long). My favorite feature of these shirts would have to be their ability to make you appear less sweaty than you actually are [...] I would definitely recommend Under Armour Women's Tech Twist V-Neck to anyone, especially those who participate in a sweat-prone activity or live in a hot, humid climate!" Available sizes: X-Small to 2X-Large

These High-Waisted Compression Shorts That Fight Odor & Sweat Baleaf Women's High-Waist Compression Shorts $18 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: As far as bottoms go, these high-waisted compression shorts, which boast more than 2,000 reviews, are outfitted with excellent anti-sweat features. The fabric is mostly polyester with a splash of spandex, so your legs can move comfortably in all directions. These are moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and odor-resistant, with handy pockets on the sides to stash earbuds or a credit card. Plus, you can choose between shorter or longer styles. Just note that the lighter colors show sweat, according to some reviewers, so keep that in mind if it's a dealbreaker for you. What fans say: "These work so much better than all my other spandex shorts. I did the bend over test before leaving the house, it is not see though. These are also breathable, which is very important when I'm sweating for 2 hours straight. They dry fairly quickly as well [...] I want all the colors now. I will be ordering more for training." Available sizes: X-Small to 3X-Large

These Comfy, Moisture-Wicking Running Shorts That Offer Great Range Of Motion Nike Women's Dry Sweat-Wicking Running Shorts $21 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: The fully polyester design makes these Nike running shorts excellent at managing moisture, resisting odor, and drying quickly. They're not form-fitting like the previous selection, so if you prefer a looser-fitting style, they're your ticket. Reviewers say they're extra comfortable as far as workout shorts go. The material is soft, while the elastic band fits comfortably and doesn't roll over or slide down. As a bonus, these shorts come in special sizing for tall people. What fans say: "These shorts are 5+ stars!! I love the comfort and the security in them. I have bigger legs so I usually don’t like wearing shorts because they are usually so tight around my thighs. These are free flowing and breathable. So comfortable I will be buying another pair just to have!! Definitely Recommend!!" Available sizes: X-Small to 2X-Large (regular and tall options)

These Nylon-Spandex Yoga Tights That Are Amazingly Quick-Drying QUEENIEKE Power Flex Yoga Workout Leggings $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're looking for full-length workout pants, these versatile women's leggings are a wonderful choice. With more than 1,700 reviews, the popular tights feature a sweatproof blend of nylon and spandex — a great alternative to polyester. Reviewers say they're comfortable while also being great at wicking moisture and drying quickly. They also have a hidden pocket in the waistband and come in lots of colors. What fans say: "True to size (wear XL, ordered XL) and no sweat stains after a 2-hr, intense, weight training, hiit workout. I was sweating like crazy and no stains on my pants.super soft and not too thin, not too thick. Also, they passed the squat test. Can't see my undergarments and no stretching of the seams. Love them! Will definitely order more." Available sizes: X-Small to 4X-Large

These Special HeatGear Capris That Are Designed To Keep You Cool Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri $35 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: For folks on the hunt for a solid pair of capris, these are wonderful workout pants that don't show sweat. They're made with special Under Armour HeatGear material that's designed to wick moisture and keep you cool. The fabric is a blend of mostly polyester with some elastane thrown in, so it's extra flexible. The pants feel strikingly lightweight, according to reviewers, making them perfect for outdoor workouts in hot weather. The waistband stays up well, and it isn't too tight. Plus, it doesn't trap moisture or cause sweat to pool around your waist and hips. What fans say: "I have bought tons of yoga pants, and these are by far the BEST! They feel so soft, and no see-thru! I sweat A LOT working out, and these are so breathable! Feels like I'm not wearing anything! 5 stars." Available sizes: X-Small to 2X-Large

This Genius Hat That Soaks Up Sweat From Your Head Headsweats Coolmax Race Hat $19 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Specifically designed to catch sweat and prevent it from dripping down your face, this cleverly constructed sports hat is a fantastic workout accessory. It's made with unique Coolmax polyester that offers stellar ventilation while also lifting moisture from your scalp. It has a sweatband in the front and can be put in the washing machine for easy laundering. As a bonus, the sun-blocking hat also looks cute and comes in 14 different colors. What fans say: "Fits great. Breathes. Absorbs sweat. Washable. What more could you want?" Available sizes: One size

These High-Performance Workout Bras That Have A Cult Following On Amazon FITTIN Racerback Sports Bras (3-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Boasting more than 6,000 reviews, these wildly popular racerback sports bras have a virtual cult following on Amazon. The fanaticism is largely due to the super moisture-wicking material they're made from called Climacool. Constructed from a blend of nylon, polyester, and spandex, it offers heat management that cools you down in addition to lifting sweat. Plus, it dries quickly with minimal odor. The bras feature an easy, pull-on design along with a comfortable, seamless construction that won't chafe. The only drawback is that they're handwash-only. What fans say: "These are amazing. The sizing is accurate, the fit is secure enough for high impact, but not too tight that I get sore. They don't cut into my shoulders/traps and they are comfortable enough to wear all day. The material is very soft and it wicks sweat away nicely. They stood up to my workout test, which included many jumps and up & down movements." Available sizes: Small to Plus 2X (30A to 44D)