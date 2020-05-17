YETI coolers are extremely popular and widely considered an industry standard as far as quality and cooling abilities go. They keep your food and drinks ice cold for exceptionally long stretches of time (sometimes up to 10 days if properly pre-chilled) and they're virtually indestructible. That said, they also come with a hefty price tag. And while this price is well worth it if you can afford one (I've tried them myself and they're indeed amazing), the best YETI cooler alternatives offer many similar features for a fraction of the price.

Before you jump ahead to my picks below, it's helpful to know a little bit about how YETI technology works. There are several things that set the brand apart, the biggest being their roto-molded designs. This type of construction, which is a hallmark of all of YETI hard-shell coolers, uses one thick wall of continuous plastic, which prevents cracks so cold air can't seep out. For this roundup, I made sure that all of the hard-shell models include at least one roto-molded alternative. I also looked for options with thick walls and strong, rubber latches — two other hallmarks of YETI coolers. And if you're looking for a YETI soft cooler alternative, I've included a couple of great dupes that boast thick insulation and rugged shells.

If you're in the market for a high-quality cooler but you're not ready to make the big ticket investment, check out the best YETI cooler alternatives below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

The Best YETI Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler Alternatives Amazon YETI Tundra Haul, $399 Capacity: 55 quarts Summary: The YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler is an ultra-durable, full-sized roto-molded cooler with tough, puncture-resistant wheels that make it easy to transport. Elkton Outdoors Ice Chest Elkton Outdoors Ice Chest $300 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 70 quarts Money saved: $100 What's great about it: This Elkton Outdoors ice chest is truly one of the best coolers with wheels that you can find. Like the YETI Tundra, it boasts strong roto-molded construction that locks in the cold air and prevents the warm air outside from penetrating. It has two integrated wheels that roll smoothly and won't puncture or break easily. It's a bit bigger than the Tundra yet it costs less, and it also comes with cool bonus features like built-in bottle openers and a handy fish ruler. The sturdy rope handles are made from military-grade nylon and it has high-quality rubber latches, along with nonslip rubber feet. One reviewer wrote: "We just returned from a 4 day camping trip. This cooler kept 2 blocks of ice almost solid the entire time. It was like our very own travel refrigerator. [...] We would absolutely recommend this to others looking for an alternative to a more expensive name brand. We can’t wait to take this on another trip." Igloo Ice Cube Roller Cooler Igloo Ice Cube Roller Cooler $52 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 60 quarts Money saved: $347 What's great about it: This basic wheeled ice chest isn't one of the higher-end, roto-molded coolers that will keep your items cold for a week straight. However, if you're simply looking for a durable, well-built cooler that does its job without costing a fortune, it's a fantastic pick. The insulated body is capable of keeping beverages cold for several days, according to reviewers, and the smooth scoop handles make it easy to pick up. The wheels are sturdy and the telescoping handles function like that of a suitcase, so you can roll it around with ease. It's not bear-proof like the YETI, so keep that in mind if you're camping in bear country. Other than that, however, it offers many notable features at a fraction of the price. One reviewer wrote: "Great cooler for the price. Start with cold items, keep it out of the sun, and it will hold ice for 3 or 4 days. I know that Yeti and other brands have 'expedition' caliber coolers, but they are very expensive. This cooler strikes an excellent balance between price and quality. I have had one for several years, and I bought a second because the first was so good."

The Best YETI Tundra 45 Alternatives Amazon YETI Tundra 45 Cooler, $299 Capacity: 45 quarts Summary: The YETI Tundra 45 Cooler is a high-quality mid-sized cooler with thick, well-insulated walls and a strong roto-molded design. RTIC 45 Cooler RTIC Cooler, 45-Quart $229 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 45 quarts Money saved: $70 What's great about it: RTIC is a brand that specializes in making coolers that are like YETI but cheaper. Their 45-quart option is a wonderful, well-built cooler that's more than capable of keeping food and drinks cold for seven to eight days, according to fans (which is a similar timeframe to the YETI Tundra 45). The tough, bear-proof cooler is exceptionally durable, with 3-inch insulated walls and a fully roto-molded design. It has smooth side handles that lift up and down, rugged T-latches, and a premium freezer-grade gasket. One reviewer wrote: "I know Yeti users who talk about their ice chests holding ice for days and days, but let's face it, most of us just need something that works for 24-48 hours (at the most). We filled the RTIC one morning before an all-day drive. 10+ hours later I had to break the ice up to get to my beer on the bottom! The next day, it was still a solid block of ice. All for a fraction of the cost of one of the "Y" coolers." Igloos BMX 52 Cooler Igloo BMX 52 Cooler $99 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 52 quarts Money saved: $200 What's great about it: While not as fancy as the YETI Tundra 45 or the RTIC, this well-made mid-range cooler offers a fantastic alternative. In fact, some might say that it's the best non-roto-molded cooler out there. It's constructed with heavy-duty walls and insulation capable of keeping ice chilled for an impressive four to five days, even at outside temperatures of 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The rubberized T-grip latches seal in the cold air, along with the freshness of your food, and the swinging handles have sturdy stainless steel reinforcements. It boasts a fish ruler and tie-down loops and, as a bonus, it's considerably more lightweight than the first two options, making it easier to haul around. One reviewer wrote: "I wanted a cooler that would perform nearly as well as a $300 or $400 Yeti cooler, and so far I'm not disappointed! Took it on a tubing trip the first time, in heat around 95-98F for six hours in the sun, everything stayed super cold, no problem. [...] For what I use it for, it does just as well as a much pricier Yeti! It is sturdy and solid and the material is quality. The screw-down drain cap stays tight with no leaks at all. Definitely worth the money!"