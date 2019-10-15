Halloween is right around the corner, and just as there are usually Halloween invites aplenty, there's also a hell of a lot of options when it comes to what you dress up as. In recent years, actual costumes have sort of faded away, and in their place, clever makeup and beauty looks have emerged. The easiest way to figure out what or who you want to be is to check out YouTube. There are an incredible amount of options on the video streaming site, all with easy step-by-step instructions. These best YouTube accounts to follow for Halloween makeup tutorials, for example, will serve you well.

YouTube is of course saturated with options, so knowing where to look can be a little tricky. However there are a handful of makeup artists and YouTubers who always have something to offer every year. What's more, they offer varying levels of characterisation, from minimal makeup to full on special effects get up. I've taken this in mind to select five of the very best accounts to follow. Most have already released their 2019 options, while others will surely soon. And if you don't like this year's videos? They have a back log of brilliantly creepy looks to choose from.

Jamie Genevieve Jamie Genevieve on YouTube Scottish blogger Jamie always has something to offer every year. This year, she's absolutely nailed 'Mrs Pennywise': an imagined female version of Stephen King's creepy Pennywise clown from It. Not only is this look creepy and kind of glam at the same time, it is also seriously doable, and doesn't require a huge trunkful of makeup and special effect products. Jamie used makeup she already had in her kit, which mostly can be supplemented for other products you may already own. You may just have to pick up a wig! Follow Jamie.

Nikkie Tutorials NikkieTutorials on YouTube Nikkie Tutorials is a total makeup whiz, and her skills extend to one of the most anticipated occasions of the year: Halloween! Last year's look was this clever makeup mask, which is both eerie and pretty. She's yet to post her 2019 offering, but considering she posted last year on the 19th, it's likely we can anticipate it soon. For this reason, it's worth subscribing to her to stay alert! Follow Nikkie.

Ellimacs SFX Makeup ellimacs sfx makeup on YouTube Sorry in advance for freaking you out with this screen grab, which legitimately made me spit out a little bit of my coffee in fear. As you can see, Elli Macs' YouTube channel is full of incredible creepy makeup looks for Halloween and beyond. She uses special effects makeup to take everything to the next level, so prepare to grab a mate to help with these. Follow Ellimacs.

Glam & Gore Glam&Gore on YouTube Perhaps the ideal channel to turn to for Halloween, Glam & Gore is for people whose passions include scary stuff and makeup. With the new Joker movie out this year, it's worth revisiting this video from 2015. However, there's way more on offer if you peruse her past uploads, including how to create a Jack-O-Lantern look, and a 'broken doll'. Genius. Follow Glam & Gore.