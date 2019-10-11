Buckle up buttercups, because the energy of the spookiest day of the year is going to precede the actual spooky day of the year by at least a week. Thanks to the October 2019 new moon in Scorpio, which takes place on Oct. 27, that's when you'll start to feel the erratic, impulsive, and restless energy of Halloween — rather than on Halloween itself.

"Scorpio rules the eighth house in astrology — the place that concerns sex, secrets, scandals, other people's money, death, and transformation of all types," Leslie Hale, an astrologer at Keen.com, tells Bustle. "This will be a significant moon in the collective and our personal lives, and the energy will be powerful through Halloween week. Expect change that comes like a lightning bolt out of the blue. The change can affect relationships, money, income, and any other number of areas. It will be unsettling for some and electric for others."

Similarly, according to astrologer Jamie Partridge on the website Astrology King, Scorpio's position opposite Uranus during the October 2019 new moon could cause people to become restless and exhibit impulsive and erratic behavior. "New Moon opposite Uranus creates spontaneous, erratic, and chaotic change. This highly charged electric energy can cause anxiety, impatience, abruptness, impulsiveness, and rebelliousness." Partridge explained on Astrology King.

Shutterstock

Partridge also noted that the October 2019 new moon could put your relationships to the test. "An increased need for personal freedom and greater independence could create distance between partners and even separation. Selfishness and egotism will not help matters but are likely with a new moon opposite Uranus."

On her website Living Light Astrologer, astrologer Donna Page compared the October 2019 new moon to fireworks exploding under water. She noted that this new moon will initiate a cosmic sea change that will affect every aspect of life on Earth. "The sun and moon are opposite Uranus in Taurus, we have only begun to feel the effects of how Uranus in Taurus will bring change on the planet in our money systems, housing, land, and farming. The ripple effects of these changes will begin to be felt from this new moon forward," Page wrote.

Shutterstock

In addition to Scorpio and Uranus facing off to make things difficult, Hale tells Bustle that other aspects are at play as well. "Mars in Libra is in a difficult square creating conflict with Saturn on this new moon. Mars-Saturn transits are indicative of frustrating or limiting circumstances and don't be surprised if you don't feel some type of underlying anger," Hale says."Relationships in particular will feel the effect of this energy and it is important to know if you feel anger or frustration it is often better to wait it out than explode and then have to pick up the broken pieces."

And if all that weren't enough to make you want to stay in bed the entire week leading up to Halloween, Hale tells Bustle Mercury turns retrograde on Halloween. Good grief. Those who are superstitious might want to opt to spend Halloween at home watching horror movies instead of going out.

"It is interesting to note that Mercury turns retrograde Oct. 31, opposing Algol, the fixed star that relates in astrology to 'losing one's head.' The Arab word for this star means 'the demon,'" Hale explains. "While this may seem a fitting transit for Halloween, it's best not to act on this too literally and have to pay the price the next day."

So there you have it. If it feels like you're spending a week in an episode of Black Mirror, you're not imagining the chaos. It's not you. It's the universe.