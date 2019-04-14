The ladies of Monterey have returned, and this time, Meryl Streep has entered the neighborhood. The first trailer for Big Little Lies Season 2 was released and it revealed when the show will be airing on HBO. Uncork your rosé and mark Sunday, June 9 on your calendar—because you'll want to stay in for this. Not only does the first trailer tease a new season full of romance, intrigue, and Queen Streep herself, but it gives fans insight into where the group of women stand post the shocking Season 1 death each played an ominous hand in. Dare we say Season 2 could be even more delicious to dig into than the first.

It won't be easy to follow the tantalizing first season of Big Little Lies, which caused such a stir that a show meant only to be on for seven episodes, got a second season. Of course, the series is adapted from the 2014 Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. So the new season will depart from the source material and into new terrain for the award-winning ensemble cast which includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and now, Meryl Streep (squeal!). Though the first teaser is only about a minute long, in true Monterey fashion, there is much to discuss.

HBO on YouTube

