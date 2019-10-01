The Joker may have busted Harley Quinn out of jail at the end of Suicide Squad, but the newly released Birds of Prey trailer features Margot Robbie's DC character in all her glory. And this time, she doesn't need any man to swoop in and rescue her. Instead, she's looking for a fresh start with the help of her new gang of all-female accomplices, which include Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). They're a new kind of superhero team and, based on the trailer, they don't play by anybody's rules but their own.

Robbie's Harley Quinn became an instant fan favorite character during the release of the 2016 film Suicide Squad, so it wasn't all that surprising to learn that the bat-wielding antiheroine had nabbed her very own spinoff film, the full title of which is Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Now that she's finally kicked her clown-clad boyfriend to the curb, Harley is ready and willing to take on a leadership role and emancipate herself from those who attempt to drag her down. She's now free as a bird (get it?) and as the two-minute clip more than indicates, she's never felt so liberated and alive.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

"You know what a harlequin is? A harlequin’s role is to serve. It’s nothin' without a master,” Harley is shown explaining in the trailer. "Joker and I broke up. I wanted a fresh start. It turns out, I wasn't the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation." But similar to taking down the patriarchy in real life, this superhero girl group will face their fair share of pushback from men, most notably in the form of crime lord Black Mask played by Ewan MacGregor. The only way they can defeat him is by working together, which is precisely what Harley intends for them to do. After all, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

