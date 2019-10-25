The 'BoJack Horseman' Season 6 Part 2 Premiere Will Mean More Character Cameos

Spoilers ahead for BoJack Horseman Season 6 Part 1. The end of BoJack Horseman is nigh (or neigh). But with the final season being split into two parts, Netflix is giving fans time to process their emotions about it all coming to an end given that the BoJack Horseman Season 6 Part 2 premiere date isn't until 2020. Considering the cliffhanger-ish ending of Part 1, that might feel long, but with only three months separating Part 1 from Part 2 (as compared to typically a year between full seasons), the wait shouldn't be as bad as it seems. Plus, besides a reckoning for BoJack, some minor characters may get a proper sendoff when BoJack Horseman returns next year.

On Sept. 27, Netflix revealed that Season 6 would be split into two parts and that it would also be the final season of BoJack Horseman. The Hollywood Reporter noted the show ending was a creative decision, but Looper outlined how there has been speculation that Netflix called for the animated series to end. (Aaron Paul, who voices Todd, added to the cancelation rumors with a tweet.)

But no matter how the decision was made, the show's final chapter is coming with both the BoJack Horseman Twitter account and creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg tweeting that Part 2 of the final season, consisting of episodes 9 through 16, will premiere on Jan. 31, 2020.

Typically, BoJack seasons are 12 episodes long, so the final season will contain more content than usual. These extra episodes will allow for BoJack's story to conclude while also being able to feature some more side characters. Along with the major players of BoJack (Will Arnett), Todd, Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), Diane (Alison Brie), and Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins) in Part 1, plenty of beloved smaller characters made appearances. Here are some other characters who deserve to say goodbye before BoJack ends in January 2020.

Vincent Adultman Netflix There is no legitimate plot reason for Princess Carolyn's ex Vincent Adultman to return. But BoJack being the only one to realize that Vincent (voiced by Brie) is really three kids stacked on top of one another is one of the most hilarious gags of a series full of hilarious gags. So if Bob-Waksberg is feeling particularly generous, perhaps viewers will get a glimpse of a teenaged Kevin.

Ralph Stilton Netflix Princess Carolyn realized in Season 5 that she didn't need to be with her old flame Ralph (Raúl Esparza) to raise a child. But as Ralph was Carolyn's healthiest relationship to date, it's possible they could reunite in the end once baby Ruthie is older. If not, at least Ralph's sister Stefani (Kimiko Glenn) popped up in Part 1 when she sold Girl Croosh to Whitewhale.

Emily Netflix In the same episode that Princess Carolyn said goodbye to Ralph, Todd said goodbye to Emily (Abbi Jacobson). Todd will never be able to give Emily the relationship she wants since he's asexual. But, along with Todd potentially connecting with Maude (the CinnaBunnies employee) on the app All About that Ace, it would be nice to know that Emily has found a relationship that makes her happy too. And if things don't work out for Todd and Maude, Yolanda (Natalie Morales) and Todd did promise to reconnect when they're 100 years old, so that could be another character cameo.

Jessica Biel Netflix Mr. Peanutbutter and Pickles' relationship is on the rocks. So who better to remind Mr. Peanutbutter that maybe he shouldn't get married than his second ex-wife Jessica Biel? Biel may treat Mr. Peanutbutter terribly, but her egocentric behavior will be worth it to see the actor spoof herself one last time in the final season.

Bradley Hitler-Smith & Joelle Clarke Netflix With reporters getting close to figuring out that BoJack was with Sarah Lynn when she died, their Horsin' Around costars may either feel the need to come to Bojack's defense or condemn him. Bradley Hitler-Smith, who played Ethan, is voiced by BoJack regular Adam Conover and Joelle Clarke, who played Olivia, is voiced by Brie, so having these two do one last cameo wouldn't be a stretch.

Charlotte Netflix Along with the truth about Sarah Lynn's death coming out, Repeat Pete (now going by Peter) told Hollyhock the story about BoJack and Charlotte's daughter Penny. New characters — The Hollywoo Reporter journalists Paige and Maximillian Banks — traveled to Tesuque, New Mexico, to get the scoop. So even though it spells bad news for BoJack, Olivia Wilde's Charlotte and Ilana Glazer's Penny are poised for a comeback.

Ana Spanakopita Netflix While Ana Spanakopita stopped being BoJack's publicist in Season 3, Angela Bassett's character returned in Season 5 and revealed BoJack's indiscretion with Penny to Diane. Ana wouldn't help BoJack's case if she returned in Season 6. BoJack and Sarah Lynn showed up at her apartment multiple times during their bender together in Season 3, so Ana knows BoJack was inebriated with the child star turned pop star. But even if she's mad at BoJack, who can be mad at Bassett returning?

Beatrice Netflix BoJack is going to have it pretty hard in Part 2, so he may have one final memory of his mother Beatrice (Wendie Malick) berating him. It would be a shame for him to go down that path after spending so much time in rehab. But with Beatrice only appearing and not speaking in Part 1, it's definitely a possibility.