Feeling creatively zapped these days? Bottega Veneta is offering up a solution for the uninspired. In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Italian fashion house recently launched Bottega Residency, a digital platform where creatives AKA “residents” will be hosted every week. They’ll showcase their work while also providing inspiration and insight for the creatives who tune in. The luxury label is calling the project “a theatre of joyous distraction.”

“Creativity and strength lie at the heart of Bottega Veneta,” creative director Daniel Lee said. “In this highly distressing time, we feel a responsibility to celebrate those values and ignite a sense of joy and hope in our community and beyond.”

Essentially, Bottega Residency is a weekly itinerary that touches on just about everything from fashion and food to film and music. Expect to hear from a wide range of residents — including artists, chefs, designers, musicians, and writers — discussing their artistic influences. The themes change daily the work week, while weekends are designed to create an environment optimal for winding down and promoting normalcy.

On Fridays, Bottega Residency will host a music performance by collaborating artists. Saturdays will be for cooking and learning recipes from chefs on the rise. And on Sundays, people can catch a movie night in collaboration with a film industry partner. According to the brand, the concept is intended to mirror “an average weekend to provide a sense of familiar normality.”

Naturally, Lee will be the first guest contributor, sharing pieces from his favorite artists throughout the week. Bottega Residency is accessible online and across Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud. Watch the first episode below: