Sometimes it's more like the not-so-great outdoors. In HBO's teaser trailer for Camping, Jennifer Garner's "obsessively organized and aggressively controlling" Kathryn seems to have met her match in Mother Nature — to hilarious effect, of course. As her character attempts to grin and bear it, Garner is clearing aiming to have viewers roaring with laughter. After all, the HBO eight-episode limited comedy series also marks her big return to TV since ending her 2001-2006 run on ABC’s action series Alias more than a decade ago.

Premiering on October 14, the show "follows a group of old friends as they arrive at the underwhelming Brown Bear Lake campsite to celebrate a landmark birthday, sparking heightened emotions, latent tensions (sexual and otherwise) and memories they’d rather forget," according to an HBO press release. What could possible go wrong?

Garner's character, for one, seems to have some ideas. After clinking glass bottles at a campsite, Kathryn's ex-best friend Nina-Joy (played by Janicza Bravo) predicts the four-day escape will be fun. "You know what, it might not be fun," Garner (as Kathryn) ominously deadpans. "It may not be any fun at all."

The video then cuts to a montage of hijinks, including someone squirting whipped cream into their mouth straight from the can, a birthday cake food fight, a camper falling out of a tree, and Kathryn (also desbribed by HBO as an "LA mom who is far less cheerful than her Lululemons imply") slapping her husband Walt (David Tennant) in a tent. Garner's Kathryn can also be heard shouting, "Where the f**k are we?!" as the images — that also include cast mates Juliette Lewis, Arturo Del Puerto, Brett Gelman and Ione Skye — flash in quick succession.

HBO on YouTube

The teaser ends with "queen of the campsite" Harry (played by Bridget Everett) telling a skeptical Kathryn: "This place has its own magic ... I think you're gonna love it."

Speaking at the summer 2018 TCAs in Los Angeles on July 25, Garner told the audience that a shorter series like Camping was the perfect way for her to return to the small screen. "Being the lead in a single-lead 22-episode ... I don’t think that I could do it anymore," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I don’t know how moms do that."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aside from the fact Camping was shot in Los Angeles (allowing her to be close to her three children with ex Ben Affleck), the writing was also a huge draw for Garner, who admitted even she "had a really hard time" getting through some of the dialogue.

"I mean, being in a scene with David and saying, 'Do you want me to have a dysfunctional pelvic floor for the whole of your birthday weekend?' Like, who gets to say that every single day at work?" Garner also mused, per THR. "There were things that I got to say that I felt like no one else gets to say these lines."

From the looks of the Camping trailer, it seems that viewers will be cracking up just as much when the HBO series makes its debut this Fall.