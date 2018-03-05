If you haven't seen Get Out yet, I don't know what to tell you. The movie is worth watching as many times as you can — it manages to provide comedy, horror, and social commentary at the same time. The film was made with a $4 million budget and grossed $252 million, and it was named the most profitable film of 2017. Unsurprisingly, the film was nominated for four awards at the 2018 Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay. The cast of Get Out looked incredible at the 2018 Academy Awards, and I'm totally here for it.

I'm super biased and want the movie to win every award it's up for, but regardless of tonight's outcome, the movie is already winning based on how everyone looked on the red carpet. The acting and plot were obviously the focus in Get Out, and I didn't spend much time looking at the actors in the movie because I was so engrossed in the outcome. But the Oscars red carpet gave us a chance to remember that the people in the movie are absolutely stunning and stylish to boot, and I'm amazed at how good they look.

Jordan Peele & Chelsea Peretti Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You didn't see Jordan Peele on-screen in Get Out, but the movie couldn't have happened without him. He's the only Black man to receive Oscars nominations for writing, directing and producing, and I've been rooting for him to do well at the ceremony. His wife Chelsea Peretti looked incredible in her velvet strapless gown, and Peele's suit was pretty snappy.

Daniel Kaluuya Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daniel Kaluuya, the lead star of Get Out, is having a moment — if you've seen Black Panther, you know just how talented Kaluuya is. He chose something other than a traditional black tuxedo, and I'm impressed with the result. Not everyone could pull this look off, but he looks ridiculously dapper.

Allison Williams Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After finishing Get Out, I was totally side-eyeing Allison Williams —until I realized she's such a good actor that I can't look at her and not think about Rose, the character who brought us a huge plot twist during the movie. Her blush gown is everything, and I can't get over the classic hairstyle she picked. Williams is 100% goals.

Betty Gabriel Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Betty Gabriel was one of the most unnerving figures in Get Out as Georgina, the maid who managed to give Chris a heads up that something was off. I felt so bad for Gabriel's character during the movie, but her red carpet look made my jaw drop. Gabriel isn't only a great actor — this dress is seriously stunning, and I'm obsessed with the gold detailing.

Bradley Whitford & Lil Rel Howery Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I have to admit that I'm not usually a fan of suits on the red carpet, mainly because dresses and pantsuits are so much more interesting to look at. But seeing Bradley Whitford and Lil Rel Howery on the red carpet totally warmed my heart, especially because they're pretty much enemies in the movie.

Lakeith Stanfield Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lakeith Stanfield's outfit in Get Out was quite something — his bizarre getup gave the main character, along with viewers, a clue that something was seriously off with him and his wife. Thankfully, he was able to redeem himself on the Oscars red carpet by wearing something modern, and this navy tuxedo was a great choice.