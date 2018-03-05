I, Tonya, Craig Gillespie's dark comedy about figure skater Tonya Harding, is as much about the gloriously '90s costumes as it is about the scandalous story between Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. The looks that Margot Robbie, who played Harding, wears in the film are incredible — but her and the rest of the cast of I, Tonya looked even more incredible on the 2018 Oscars red carpet.

I, Tonya earned three nominations for the 2018 Oscars: Best Actress for Robbie, who played harding with to wicked perfection; Best Supporting Actress for Allison Janney, who played Harding's abusive, star-hungry mother, and Best Film Editing for Tatiana S. Riegel, the woman responsible for making it look like Robbie actually landed that triple axel. Three nominations for a black comedy about a figure skater feels like an exciting, unexpected nod from the Academy, and naturally, the cast of I, Tonya, brought their style A-game to the 2018 Oscars red carpet.

This isn't the first awards show of the season that brought I, Tonya success. Robbie and Janney received 2018 Golden Globe nominations for their roles, and Janney took home the Globe for Best Supporting Actress. However, the 2018 Oscars represent a special night for both women: This is both Janney and Robbie's first Oscar nomination ever. Even if neither of them take home a statue, it's a major accomplishment for both actors, and the pair of them dressed impeccably for the occasion. Take a look at the cast of I, Tonya on the 2018 Oscars red carpet below.

Margot Robbie

Robbie wore an elegant white Chanel gown with embellished, draping straps to the 2018 Oscars. Her look is a far cry from the style choices of the character she's nominated for (no Tonya Harding frizzy perm or turquoise eyeshadow in sight) but her bag does look like a piece of carved ice — perhaps a nod to her character's preferred environment?

Allison Janney

Janney went for a dramatic red moment for the 2018 Oscars, wearing a rich crimson gown with split sleeves that cascade into a train. She accessorized with a healthy amount of diamonds, along with a red, diamond encrusted clutch and an updo with a side part. Needless to say, she looks nothing like the character she plays in I, Tonya.

