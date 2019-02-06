Even in the unpredictable atmosphere of 2019, there are a few sacred parts of life that remain constant. The sun will rise, the snow will melt, and MTV will air a new season of The Challenge. The Challenge: War of the Worlds cast, coming to your screens as the new season of the long-running reality series premieres on Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. EST, hopes to uphold the show's iconic status as a TV mainstay, and something tells me it'll be anything but boring.

In the Challenge franchise's 33rd (!) batch of episodes, MTV promises the "grittiest, most hardcore season ever" as iconic Challenge veterans collide with alums of other popular reality shows like The Bachelor, Big Brother, Love Island, Ex on the Beach, and more. There's a whopping 34 competitors, many of them hailing from different parts of the world, who will get down and dirty with some pretty intense challenges in the hopes of securing a share of the $1 million grand prize.

According to TV Guide, each veteran of The Challenge will be partnered with a newcomer — or "prospect" — throughout the season. Before you tune into the premiere, you'll need to acquaint yourself with a ton of new and returning faces. Here's what we know, per MTV:

Amanda MTV Amanda is back for her fifth season of The Challenge, and as longtime viewers will know, has traditionally been at the center of drama with her co-stars. She'll have plenty of enemies in the house among those who know her, but maybe she can start fresh with some of the rookies.

Johnny Bananas MTV Johnny Bananas is basically a staple of the show: he's appeared in 17 seasons prior to this one, and has won six times.

CT MTV CT has also been around the Challenge block plenty of times. This is his 15th season, and he's won The Challenge seven times. He's been kicked off the show for his short temper before, but hopes his new wife and child will keep him grounded.

Ashley M. MTV This is Ashley's fifth season, with two wins under her belt. She was the champion of The Challenge: Final Reckoning who famously decided to keep the full $1 million prize instead of splitting it with her partner, Hunter. They're both back this year, and it's about to get awkward.

Cara Maria MTV This is Cara Maria's 13th turn on the show, and she's gunning for her third win. She says pride is her biggest motivation this season, and she wants to ignore the drama and focus on the competition.

Da'Vonne MTV Da'Vonne is embarking on her second season with War of the Worlds, and hopes to secure her first win while staying motivated by her 4-year-old daughter. You might also recognize her from her time spent in the Big Brother house.

Hunter MTV Hunter is last year's co-winner who's likely still licking his wounds after Ashley's choice not to share the prize money with him. As he embarks on his fourth season and hopes for a second win, it'll probably be weighing heavy on the Are You The One? alum's mind.

Jenna MTV In her six seasons, Jenna has risen to the final rounds of The Challenge several times, but has never taken home the crown. She'll be working to redeem herself while keeping her relationship with boyfriend and co-star Zach safe.

Kam MTV Kam has been on The Challenge twice in the past, but hasn't taken home the grand prize just yet. She's also an alum of Are You The One? and will be juggling romantic drama with her co-star Leroy as she heads back to the competition.

Leroy MTV Leroy's back for his 10th season, and he's going hard for the prize money in order to buy himself a house. Per MTV, he's one of the more intimidating returning competitors, and might have a target on his back from the get-go as players look to weed out the strongest competition.

Nany MTV Nany returns for her seventh season after taking a four-season break from the show, during which she became a licensed medical aesthetician, ended a long-term relationship, and found a bit more confidence.

Natalie N. MTV Natalie N. is determined to use this season's prize money to help her family in Venezuela, but she'll have to go through plenty of people she's wronged before she can do so. She's returning for her third season, and has yet to win.

Paulie Paulie is fresh off his rookie season, in which he made it to the final round. He and Cara Maria are a couple now, which probably rubs Cara's ex-fling, Kyle, the wrong way. There could be lots of drama in their future.

Wes This is Wes' eleventh season, and he's won the competition twice. He's back after a four-year hiatus, and returns to a rivalry with Johnny Bananas that could impact his success.

Kyle MTV Kyle is ready for his third season and hoping for his first win. He's also an alum of Geordie Shore, and has a complicated history with both Cara Maria and Paulie. Those rifts could prove problematic as the season goes on.

Zach Zach is embarking on his eighth season and searching for his second win. He and Jenna are a couple hoping to compete together, but according to MTV, Amanda threatens that she has a "massive bomb" to drop on their relationship. Only time will tell how that'll affect the game.

Alan MTV Alan has appeared in multiple telenovelas, and is a former Mexican basketball star and fitness model. That'll give him an edge in the physical aspect of the competition, but it remains unclear how he'll fair against his co-stars.

Ashley C. MTV Ashley is an alum of shows like Ex on the Beach UK, Just Tattoo of Us, and Celebrity Sex Pod. He's also a former British soccer player, per MTV, and likes to refer to himself as "a ladies' man." This will get interesting.

Chase MTV Bachelorette fans will remember Chase from JoJo's season, and he's also appeared on Ex on the Beach. He's a former hockey player and currently works in communications, hinting that he might have the perfect combo of skillsets to take himself far in the competition.

Dee MTV Dee arrives at The Challenge from Australia's Geordie Shore. MTV reports that she's "willing to do whatever it takes to win," and can be a "silent assassin," though she's prepared to call out anyone who deserves it.

Georgia MTV Georgia hails from across the pond, and has appeared on shows like Towie and Love Island. She loves to party, and isn't necessarily big into the competitive spirit, but could still very well surprise her competitors.

Gus MTV Floribama Shore fans will recognize Gus, a model who's spent two seasons on the show. MTV reports that he was kicked out of his house at just 17, and had to quickly adjust to a new challenge. Perhaps his past struggles will give him strength in this new competition.

Josh MTV Josh was a competitor on Big Brother 19 before arriving on The Challenge, and actually won the whole competition. Anyone who watched his season will remember his controversial tactics, which he'll surely be bringing into this new forum.

Joao Paulo ("JP") MTV JP starred in Ex on the Beach Brazil, and wants to use the prize money on The Challenge to get married. He has a degree in engineering, and that critical thinking could get him to the top, especially with such a meaningful goal in mind.

Julia MTV Julia is an alum of Big Brother 17, and also happens to be identical twins with another competitor this season, Liz. The twin tactics stirred the pot last time they were on reality TV together, so who knows what trouble it could bring to The Challenge.

Liz MTV Liz came in second place on Big Brother 17, and wants to take home the grand prize this time around. She and her twin, Julia, will have an advantage coming in with each other, but it remains to be seen just how they'll use it.

Mattie Lynn MTV Mattie Lynn appeared on Party Down South, and hopes to use The Challenge prize money to pay off bills, buy a home, and start her own company, according to MTV. She's a bit of a partier, too, so she'll need to focus if she wants to take home the big bucks.

Morgan MTV You might recognize this Texas native from Big Brother Over the Top and Ex on the Beach 2. She's fresh off a victory on the former show, and she's already prepared for another win.

Natalie D. ("Ninja") MTV "Ninja" Natalie certainly knows what she's doing when it comes to athletic competition: she's a professional rock climber and was one of the first female competitors on American Ninja Warrior to make it to the Los Angeles finals. That'll certainly give her an advantage when it comes to this season's challenges.

Shaleen MTV Shaleen is an aspiring filmmaker who appeared on The Bachelor Canada. She didn't find what she was looking for during her stint as a contestant, but hopes to use The Challenge prize money to bankroll her career.

Bear MTV Bear is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on Geordie Shore, Just Tattoo of Us, Big Brother UK, and Shipwrecked. He's notorious for his outspoken and flirtatious personality, and will likely rely on his charm to get him to the top.

Theo MTV Theo is a former Love Island contestant who will put his history as a national track competitor to good use this season on The Challenge. The former athlete's readiness to speak his mind could either help or hurt him with his fellow contestants.

Turabi ("Turbo") MTV Turbo is an MMA fighter/dancer who has won Survivor Turkey twice, per MTV. The network says he'll likely be "one of the most intimidating physical performers The Challenge has ever seen." That's pretty high praise, and he could turn out to be a force to be reckoned with.