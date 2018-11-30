The Cheesecake Factory has major plans for its 40th birthday. (Yep, The Cheesecake Factory is 40 and not something that just suddenly popped up at the mall in 2003.) In honor of its big day, The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 free slices of cheesecake. 'Cause, I mean, they can't just give away 40. That'd be rude.

The chain restaurant announced the news on Friday, November 30 and explained just what customers have to do to get in on this deal, which will take place on Wednesday, December 5 starting at 11:30 a.m. local time. Unfortunately, it'll take a little more than just walking into a Cheesecake Factory. But, on the other side of things, you don't even have to leave your home.

For the promotion, The Cheesecake Factory has teamed up with DoorDash, the food delivery service. To get a free slice of cheesecake, you'll have to place a Cheesecake Factory order through DoorDash and use the promo code "FREESLICE" when checking out. There is no minimum amount of money that must be spent in order to use the code, and the deal will continue on December 5 while supplies last.

Surprisingly, Cheesecake Factory is not just randomly choosing the type of free slice customers will get or leaving everyone to just have plain. Those who order will get to choose the flavor they want from whatever is currently on the menu. Oreo Dream Extreme? Toasted Marshmallow S'mores Galore? Coffee & Cream Chocolate Supreme? All of these rhyming names and more can be yours! (Well, one of these can be yours. You'll have to pay if you want more than one slice.)

The restaurant also recently brought back its Peppermint Bark Cheesecake for the holiday season, which means it can be chosen with the offer, as well. This holiday treat consists of chocolate crust and white chocolate cheesecake with a peppermint bark swirl throughout and is topped with white chocolate mousse and chopped peppermint pieces.

In addition to free cheesecake, DoorDash is also offering free delivery on Cheesecake Factory orders from December 5 to December 11. DoorDash generally has a delivery fee since the deliveries are made by "Dashers" who work for DoorDash, rather than by delivery drivers employed by the restaurants themselves. For both the free cheesecake offer and the free delivery promotion, customers will, of course, have to make sure that there is a Cheesecake Factory within delivery distance of their home (or workplace or fellow Cheesecake Factory fan's home), which can be figured out here.

Ye Olde Factory also has another way for customers get a free slice of cheesecake currently. From now through December 31, you can get a card for a free slice of cheesecake with the purchase of a $25 gift card. The "Slice of Joy" card can be redeemed between January 1, 2019 and March 31, 2019. So, no, you can't have your own free slice of joy at the same time you're buying several slices of joy and a plate of avocado eggrolls for someone else.

You can have your slice of joy next week, though, if you get one of the 40,000 pieces. Better start perusing that incredibly lengthy menu now.