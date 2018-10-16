Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren pushed back against President Donald Trump's "Pocahontas" taunts with the DNA that he asked for, only for the president to first ignore the test and another key party in the discussion to disapprove. The Cherokee Nation responded to Elizabeth Warren's DNA test and called it "inappropriate" early Tuesday. Just hours later, the president used their words to attack Warren yet again.

Warren released the DNA test on Monday morning, showing that an expert found she likely had a Native American ancestor "in the range of six to 10 generations ago." Along with the test, she put up a campaign website that among other things said the "Pocahontas" taunts were a racist slur and told Trump he should donate $1 million to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center.

The context did not ameliorate the situation for the Cherokee Nation. Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. responded in a statement:

Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong. It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven. Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.

