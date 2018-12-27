President Trump's animus against asylum-seekers along the southern border is pretty much common knowledge at this point. But just days after the Supreme Court blocked his administration from banning asylum requests outside of ports of entry, the president sat for a church sermon with a completely different message. In fact, the Christmas Eve service Trump attended urged followers to help refugees in need.

"The text could not be more clear that the priorities of God are with us all," Bishop Marianne Budd, of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington said in an NPR interview on Christmas Day. "As Christians, as followers of Jesus, as one of our great mantras of the church says, in the name of these refugees, we are to help all refugees."

Budd told NPR she only found out the Trumps — and Vice President Pence and his wife — would be in attendance 15 minutes before the first service of the night began, and that she hadn't designed her message specifically for the president. "I didn't explicitly mention any of the immigrant crises that are facing us," she said. "I hope he heard what I wanted everyone to hear. I don't think I changed his mind on the issues about which he and I would disagree because most of us come into a sermon or any other encounter with our biases fully in place. But one never knows."

