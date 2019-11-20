The arrival of the world's newest royal baby is almost here — and no, Meghan Markle isn't pregnant again. The Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby trailer has been delivered, and viewers are in for a wild sleigh ride. In the third installment of Netflix's wildly successful Christmas Prince film series, not only are Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) preparing for the birth of their first child, that baby might be in danger. There's a potential curse threatening to tear the royal family apart, meaning things are about to get even more wacky up in Aldovia.

Netflix on YouTube

