Most scientists agree that the increasingly destructive wildfires California is experiencing will only get worse if climate change progresses. Unfortunately that means costs of rebuilding in the aftermath are going to go up. The financial cost of California wildfire damage in 2018 is already astronomical, and it could keep climbing.

Between three massive fires that raged this November, 19,000 homes and businesses were destroyed across Northern and Southern California, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. On Tuesday, federal and state authorities estimated that cleanup efforts will cost $3 billion, more than double the $1.3 billion that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spent clearing debris after the 2017 fire season, reports The Chronicle.

Insurance companies are also a major part of funding rebuilding, though payouts this season might not be as high as last year. In 2017, according to NBC, insurers paid a record $11.8 billion to Northern Californians affected by fires. But on Wednesday, the California Department of Insurance reported about $9 billion in covered losses in 2018 — with the caveat that that number is expected to increase.

Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones warned earlier this year that damage will be harder to cover as fires get worse. "In the wake of last year's wildfires, we may see more areas of the state where insurers decline to write," he added, urging California lawmakers draft laws to "improve fire insurance availability."

More to come ...