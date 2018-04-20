As if meeting your significant other's parents for the first time isn't difficult enough, imagine not knowing that they're rich. But not just moderately rich; we're talking insanely wealthy. Oh yeah, and your boyfriend is secretly loaded, too. We still have a few months until it tells that story on the big screen, the first Crazy Rich Asians teaser trailer is here — and it's a wealth of opulent visuals and hilarious one-liners.

In the 23-second trailer of what's sure to be one of the summer's biggest movies (slated for an August 17 release), we see a handsome, well-dressed suitor named Nick Young (played by newcomer Henry Golding) exit his lavish mansion to come meet a beautiful young woman (Constance Wu's Rachel) arriving on the property. Cue a passionate driveway smooch, which we're sure happened for all the right reasons. Sound familiar?

If not, let actress Awkwafina, Wu's character's best friend Goh, spell it out for you. "Damn, Rachel," she jokes as they arrive at Nick's pad. "He's like the Asian Bachelor."

The story told in the adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s best-selling 2013 debut novel has all the stress one of the ABC reality show's hometown dates and really could rival one of The Bachelor's most dramatic season ever. Watch the full Crazy Rich Asians teaser trailer below.

For starters, Nick has kept some secrets from Chinese-American New York college professor Rachel that aren't revealed until they travel back to his native Singapore his best friend's wedding. As you might of guess, the first shock is that his is one of Singapore's richest families. Kwan's book describes everything from tricked-out private jets to climate-controlled closets packed with couture and yachts complete with on-deck swimming pools.

"Really at its heart, it's a love story," Wu told host Michael Strahan on a November episode of ABC's Good Morning America. "And it's a love story with some obstacles, because my character, Rachel, doesn't know how wealthy her boyfriend is."

And in true Bachelor fashion, further complicating matters is the fact that she finds there's no shortage of eligible ladies clamoring for Nick's attention. "Being on Nick’s arm puts a target on Rachel’s back, with jealous socialites," Warner Bros revealed in their announcement of the teaser.

What's worse is that Rachel also must contend with every Bachelor and Bachelorette's worst nightmare: Nick's mother (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star Michelle Yeoh) disapproves of the pairing and makes it her mission to break up her son and his longtime girlfriend. (Well, maybe that's second to having your fiancé change his mind after proposing.) "It soon becomes clear that while money can’t buy love, it can definitely complicate things," the press release also read.

But Nick seems to be a far cry from any dating show's requisite villain, romancing Wu's Rachel in the clip. "Nick is an extremely genuine guy,” Golding explained to Entertainment Weekly in November 2017 of his character in the romantic comedy, filmed entirely on location in Singapore and Malaysia. “He wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s caught in this crossfire… He’s a little befuddled, but his heart is in the right place, and that’s what [director Jon M. Chu] really wanted to put across.”

By the teaser's end, Rachel decides on a new comparison for her love and his secret crowning achievements back home. "You really should have told me you're like the Prince William of Asia," she tells Golding's character.

His quippy response? "That's ridiculous ... I'm much more of a Harry."

Whether Nick is more akin to reality TV royalty or an actual prince, fans are sure to be rushing to theaters on August 17 to see all the antics for themselves. To tide them over in the meantime there's sure to be a whole new embarrassment of riches and over-the-top displays of wealth when the film's full trailer is released on Monday, April 23.