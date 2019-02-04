On Monday, February 4, the lunar cycle will present a new moon, offering new opportunities to reflect, resolve and remind. Thanks to the new moon's position in Aquarius, we'll have the luxury of feeling a sense of relief with this lunar transition, as the water sign has a calming and fluid effect on us. A mellow astrological alignment is a great opportunity to sow seeds for the future, so you'll want to keep in mind the best crystal for the February 2019 new moon.

Many people believe that keeping certain crystals around can enhance and ward off certain energies, allowing you to curate the vibe you want around you. Whether you've worked with crystals before or have a lot plans for the month ahead and want to try a new method of manifesting your goals, you'll want to ensure you have the right crystals.

Bustle talked to shamanic healer and energy medicine practitioner, Aisha Amarfio, who is also the author of CRYSTALS: A Guide to Using the Crystal Compass for Energy, Healing, and Reclaiming Your Power about the powers of crystals and which one will serve us most efficiently and progressively under the February new moon. "Crystals are energy conductors, and have a correcting effect on our energy field, according to our needs and the properties of the crystal. As conductors," Amarfio explains, "they transmit and transform energy, clearing us of blockages and aligning our energy to be more in harmony with our soul," basically, they help us get back in touch with ourselves, Amarfio believes. "When we are aligned with our soul, we can tune in to our intuitive wisdom and express our heart’s highest desires," she continues. Of this belief, Amarfio picked one stone that she finds to be the most useful and powerful for this particular new moon, here's what she says about it.