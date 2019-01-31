All right, moon sisters, you can bet that I'll be lighting 1,000 candles, performing my rituals, and manifesting good vibes as soon as this upcoming new moon rolls around on Feb. 4. We've literally just barely emerged from the recent ultra-intense eclipse season, which served us back-to-back solar and lunar eclipses and a whole lot of other crap, too. I don't even want to talk about January's full blood moon eclipse, because frankly, I'm still recovering. But the February 2019 new moon, on the other hand, is rising in the airy and idealist sign of Aquarius, and is most certainly not an eclipse (phew, we can chill) — and this luminary is giving us all an opportunity to start fresh and slowly start integrating everything we learned during these past couple eclipses into our lives moving forward.

How the February new moon will affect each zodiac sign is going to differ, but I can tell you this: The vibes overall are looking good. It appears that the emotionally-fraught eclipse clouds are slowly but surely parting (I'll pop some champagne to that) and that it's going to be an auspicious time to start anew. "The [February new moon] is the best of any moon phase for over a year," wrote Astrology King. "Sun, Moon and Mercury sextile Jupiter bring good luck, good news, optimism, generosity and happiness. This is a generous, charitable and philosophical new moon of hope and goodwill." Wow. Feeling beyond blessed. We earned this one, y'all.

"This New Moon is a lucky time to embrace growth and change," says astrologer Lisa Stardust, who spoke with Bustle about the effects of the luminary. "Move towards the new version of yourself and opportunities that present themselves — you won’t be disappointed!" I know we're all feeling a little shaky after the intensity of that last full moon, but we should sure-footedly move forward in seizing opportunities and setting fresh goals, because the vibes of this luminary are flowin' in to support us.

Bustle spoke with Stardust as well as astrologer Renee Watt about how this new moon's energy is going to affect each zodiac sign specifically, so read on to find out what you have to look forward too during February's dark moon in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're pretty good at focusing on you, Aries, and that's amazing. But during this moon, you're probably going to find yourself spending more of your energy on strengthening bonds with your friends and colleagues. Embrace leaning toward a more collaborative (and very Aquarian-influenced) attitude in all your new moon endeavors. "Your relationship with your peers is becoming more important than ever — as you are focused on helping the collective grow, rather than your own needs," explains Stardust.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you've been getting bored at work, this luminary is begging you to make a move — cause staying in your comfort zone is never worth feeling uninspired and unchallenged, Taurus! "This new moon has you looking to shake things up in your career," explains Watt. "[I]t’s a great time get a little unconventional in the office or send out your resume to companies that excite you." Don't be afraid to mix things up! Use this new beginning to start planting seeds for bagging your dream job or tailoring your current job to better suit your interests.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're still on that spiritual self-care kick, Gemini, so keep ridin' the magical train to your own personal enlightenment — cause it's not everyday that something stirs you like your recent explorations have. "This luminary opens your consciousness to pursue higher minded endeavors such as yoga and meditation," shares Stardust. "Embrace your new spiritual goals — move towards inner fulfillment." Having the new moon in a fellow air sign will only further inspire you to embrace your new ideas and keep journeying inward. Enjoy the ride!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

New moon ritual time! The vibes from this luminary are begging you to embrace your inner witch. "This new moon has you inspired to take your knowledge of the occult into an immersive practice," advises Watt. "Take the information you’ve collected over the years and craft a new ritual or meditation!" Whether you invite over your coven of girlfriends to do some new moon manifesting or just light a candle for a simple solo practice, you'll be feeling supercharged and spiritually connected under this luminary. Step into your power.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Under this new moon, it's out with the old and in with the new, Leo — meaning it's time to say "Thank U, Next" to some of your partnerships. "You’re retaliating relationships — deciding which ones will stand the test of time and which need to fall by the [wayside]," explains Stardust. "Choose to keep the ones that bring you joy and happiness. Try to use the luminary to work on the others, to create a new understanding." No time to cry over spilled milk now. You're a lion, after all, and it's time for some fresh blood.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You'll be happy to know that this new moon will offer you the kick in the butt you need to get your currently messy day-to-day schedule cleaned up, spic n' span — juuuust how you like it. "You’ll be itching to become more organized in your daily routine," explains Watt. "Time to bust out the planner and apply more structure to your daily life." Nothin' to see here, just Virgos doing what Virgos do best: Organizing. But you love it, so carpe diem on these lunar vibes and Marie Kondo the heck out of your affairs to get them in perfect order.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libras? Drama? Who, me? Yes, you, Libra sister —but honestly, it looks cute on you, so be your unapologetically attention-lovin' self under this new moon. "Your flair for drama and romance is high, allowing you to take center stage in your relationships," explains Stardust. With the new moon rising in a fellow air sign, you're actually feeling more deeply connected to yourself than you have in recent months — and you'll have an extra pep in your step because of it. Embrace your power and use it to express yourself in your relationships without being afraid to upset the balance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Time to elevate your bad self, Scorpio, and start thinking about who you are as well as who you want to be. "As the sign of rebirth, you’re no stranger to reinventing yourself," says Watt to Bustle. "Use the new moon energy to step into your highest potential." The vibes under this luminary are asking you to set some lofty personal goals and dig deep to find your authenticity. Don't be afraid to try something different, whether it's just sporting a slightly new look or going for a job in a totally fresh field. It's time for a change — a change that makes you feel even more like you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Look at you, Miss Popular! Attention is dandy, but under this new moon, all the chatter might start to feel a little overwhelming. And who can blame you? You've had a lot on your plate lately. "Your phone will be buzzing non-stop, forcing you to put your foot in your mouth," warns Stardust. "Think before you bluntly respond and don’t feel rushed to get back to people." Your fans can wait, Sag, so avoid an awkward exchange by allowing yourself to recharge (and respond!) at your own pace.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Let's talk about money, honey, cause we know that's always on a Capricorn's mind (OK, fine, maybe only 85 percent of the time). "This new moon will have you re-evaluating your finances and money making skills," explains Watt. "Be sure to make a list of financial goals for the year as you’re sure to hit them!" The eclipse had you feeling wonky, but this new moon is the perfect time to manifest (and prepare to conquer) some new goals when it comes to money. You'll find you have a little extra clarity and motivation, so take advantage of it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Woo hoo, Aqua, the sun and moon are in your sign during this luminary, so pump up the jams and have some fun, cause this new beginning feels good. "Put your best foot forward under this luminary and embrace all your gifts," advises Stardust. "Be brave and show the world your fabulous self!" We like you, we love you, and we want some more of you, Aquarius. Share the gift of you being your authentic self with everyone, and they'll be grateful. We could all use a little of your airy energy after the intensity of the past moons.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Oh, you'll be so happy to hear what this new moon has in store for you, Pisces: Staying in. Taking a hot bath. Pampering yourself to your heart's content. Told you you'd love it! "You may be overdue for some self-care, little fish," advises Watt. "Take this new moon to draw yourself a yummy bath and let your cares slip away!" The world is makin' you weary lately, and I don't blame you — eclipse season was a hot mess. So it's time to spiritually recharge and refuel, and using this fresh lunar phase to do so is the best plan.