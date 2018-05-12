We can almost hear The Duba-Duba-WB's mascot Michigan J. Frog, top hat and cane in hand, croaking out "Hello My Baby" all over again. It's official: The CW picked up the Charmed and Roswell reboots for the 2018-2019 season, along with several other new shows, the network announced on Friday, May 11. But while some are excited about feeling like we can time-travel like the Halliwell sisters, others have had more mixed reactions.

It's been 12 years since sisters Piper, Prue, Phoebe (and later, Paige) finished bewitching viewers and vanquishing demons on The WB's Charmed, which ran from 1998 until 2006. Now, in the new present-day incarnation, which The CW has described as a "fierce, funny, feminist reboot," a new trio of sisters will attempt to put us under their spell. The plot? The new trio are chocked to discover they are witches after their mother's death. According to the network, "Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy."

Taking the reins from are OG cast members Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, and her 2001 replacement Rose McGowan are The Tomorrow People's Madeleine Mantock, The Breaks star Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery of Shades of Blue fame.

Paramount Studios

The next supernatural hit to be given a second life is Roswell, which aired on both The WB and UPN between 1999 and 2002. The sci-fi series, based on Melinda Metz's Roswell High book series will get a slightly different title this time around: Roswell, New Mexico.

But that's not the only new spin on the original show that starred Katherine Heigl, Shiri Appleby, and Jason Behr, and Brendan Fehr, among others. This time around, an undocumented immigrant's daughter returns to her hometown — you guessed it, Roswell, New Mexico — to discover her teenage crush is actually an alien who's long hidden his extraterrestrial secret. While investigating his origins (and striking up a love connection, naturally), "a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth" and "the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.”

Warner Bros. Television

In addition to the nostalgic reboots, The CW continued with the supernatural drama theme, announcing a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals called Legacies, which, according to Variety, will follow a new generation of teens at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, posing the question, "Will these young witches, vampires and werewolves become the heroes they want to be — or the villains they were born to be?"

Rounding out the pack are dramas In The Dark about "a flawed and irreverent blind woman" who "witnesses" her friend's murder and a Friday Night Lights-esque football series, All American.

Of course, fans have voiced a wide range of opinions on the reboots. Some couldn't contain their excitement — or the chance to re-live their teenage years, with one user even vowing to watch "in my kicker chair with the lights off."

Another even suggested they add WB fan favorite Dawson's Creek into the mix next.

Others said prayers to the TV gods that the new showrunners do the original versions justice and not tarnish their legacies.

Then, of course, there was a slue of reboot resisters. Many seemed miffed that their favorite shows were canceled or wished the network had picked up other shows instead. (The fan fervor over Supernatural spinoff Wayward Sisters being overlooked was real.)

Finally, some Twitter users surmised that Hollywood had simply run out of original ideas.

Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum of public opinion, it's clear that the '90s are making their comeback in a big way. So set your DVRs (no more VCR timers!) and get ready for a blast from the past.