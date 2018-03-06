A new trio of witches could be headed your way on The CW this fall, but their last name probably won't be Halliwell. According to TV Line, the Charmed reboot cast is officially set, with all three of the new sisters cast. Set in the present day, the reboot of the '90s series will focus on Macy, Mel, and Madison, whose last name is tentatively Pruitt — a possible nod to the original series' eldest sister Prue. The CW is describing the series as a "fierce, funny, feminist reboot" that "centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done."

While the news of a reboot has been met with some backlash from the original fans and at least two of the original castmembers, now that the main cast is in place, the potential series appears to be off to a promising start. Eldest sister Macy is set to be played by The Tomorrow People star's Madeleine Mantock. The character is described by TV Line as a smart geneticist who is shocked to learn the supernatural world is real. Mantock is joined by The Breaks' Melonie Diaz as middle sister Mel, and Shades of Blue's Sarah Jeffery as the youngest sister, Madison. The women are joined by Rupert Evans as Harry, a professor and the sisters' potential Whitelighter, and Ser’Darius Blain as Macy's aspiring filmmaker boyfriend, Galvin.

The actors playing the new Charmed ones may not be household names, but one thing immediately stands out — the reboot's cast is inclusive. All three of the main stars are of Hispanic descent, and Mel is a lesbian. This opens the door for the series to reflect a more modern society, and delve into issues of feminism is a meaningful way — which appears to be something the writers are interested in considering "tearing down the patriarchy" is part of the description.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What's more is the reboot has an interesting twist built into its premise. At the start of the series, Macy apparently only suspects that she's related to Mel and Madison. It's not until she moves to the college town of Hilltowne, Michigan that she begins to realize she's connected to the other two women. In the original Charmed, Phoebe and Piper didn't meet their long-lost sister Paige until after Prue's death. This time around, the missing sister is built into the premise, and could lead to some interesting emotional beats if done right.

Meanwhile, Mel is an activist, who sounds like she'll be bringing the "fierceness" to the show's feminism. The twentysomething character will be dealing with heartache as well though. The sudden loss of her mother has left her feeling lost and angry — and that could impact her relationship with her little sister, Madison. Mel and Madison are being described as opposites by TV Line. Madison is a bubbly 18-year-old who isn't exactly thrilled to be a witch, because it interferes with her goal to get into the sorority of her choice.

It sounds as if Mel and Madison have been acting as a unit for quite some time — even if it is one that likely involves quite a lot of bickering. Having Macy arrive in town and be revealed as their sister has the potential to change their dynamic forever, while also grounding this supernatural series with some serious family drama.

Donna Ward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That's good news since the series hails from a trio of women who know a little something about writing quality family stories. Jane the Virgin's Jennie Urman is the executive producer, and the pilot is being written by Jane the Virgin writers Amy Rardin and Jessica O'Toole. Given how terrific that show is at being an inclusive, feminist series that tells complex stories about women of all ages, knowing that the Charmed reboot is in their hands is a relief.

Of course, whether or not the pilot makes it to series will likely come down to the chemistry between Mantock, Diaz, and Jeffery. One of the reasons that the original Charmed is so enduring is because the sisterhood between actors Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, and Shannen Doherty felt so real. That's likely one of the reasons they — and their fans — remain so protective of the series.

Combs, who has been outspoken about her disapproval of the reboot, tweeted in February about the new character descriptions:

"I have no words....... I mean I have a lot of words but at this juncture... sure...... yeah ......... We Wish Them Well .............."

The actor may be skeptical, but now that more details are known about the reboot, maybe fans can keep an open mind.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Macy, Mel, and Madison aren't the Halliwell sisters, but they sound like sisters it could be fun to get to know. The jury is still out on the Charmed reboot, but these new sisters might just cast a spell on audiences yet.