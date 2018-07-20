For one family affected by February's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, tragedy struck again. The father of two Parkland shooting survivors was killed on Tuesday while working at a convenience store in North Lauderdale. Ayub Ali's family is left with a horrendous loss, while the community is faced with a reminder of how gun violence comes in all forms, both big and small.

The 61-year-old Ali was shot by a man robbing the business he owned, Aunt Molly's Food Store. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the suspect "took money from the cash register and left" but then "returned shortly after and shot Ali." Paramedics brought the clerk to Fort Lauderdale's Broward Health Medical Center and there pronounced him dead.

"He was a very generous person and a nice person," Mirza Mustaque, a spokesperson for the Ali family, told CBS4. "He was a very religious person and very friendly. It is very sad. It is very sad. This things happen but this is so unfortunate." Mustaque mentioned that Ali was a Bangladeshi immigrant.

Ali was also the father of two students who survived the Parkland massacre in February. A family friend told NBC Miami that his daughter was in a classroom in the building where that shooting took place, Building 1200.

